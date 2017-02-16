 
News By Tag
* IncomeAssure
* Unemployment
* Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodbury
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


New Job Numbers Point to Need for INCOMEASSURE®

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* IncomeAssure
* Unemployment
* Insurance

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Woodbury - New York - US

WOODBURY, N.Y. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week to a seasonally adjusted 239,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.  The four-week average was also up, rising to 245,250.

"Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs," explained David Sterling, whose company, SterlingRisk, is one of the nation's top independent brokerage firms.  "More than 2 million Americans are laid off, filing for unemployment checks, and discovering that state unemployment benefits alone barely cover necessities. Had these men and women known about IncomeAssure, they could be receiving up to HALF their former weekly salaries."

IncomeAssure is a form of supplemental unemployment insurance that is available in all states except Hawaii and Alaska.  Combined with state unemployment benefits, it provides up to 50% of former weekly salary when an individual is involuntarily unemployed.

Sterling, whose company administers IncomeAssure, explains, "Today's professional requires a financial cushion that realistically reflects one's salary, and that's what IncomeAssure delivers."

Rather than a capped state unemployment benefit, which can be less than $265 a week, IncomeAssure insures you for up to half of your former weekly salary.  It allows policyholders to maintain their current lifestyle and pay their bills while unemployed — including such major household expenses as mortgage payments, hospital bills, and college tuition.

"In addition to this week's first-time unemployment filers, more than 20 million Americans are not counted because they have been out of work too long or are working part-time when they would prefer more hours," concludes Sterling.  "Unemployment and under-employment are on the rise.  That's why it's so important to look into IncomeAssure now, while you're still employed."

IncomeAssure is the first and only direct-to-consumer supplemental unemployment insurance product available that allows families to meet critical payments and living expenses when a primary wage earner becomes unemployed.

To learn more about IncomeAssure, call 888-618-2071 or visit www.IncomeAssure.com

Media Contact
Lloyd Singer
lsinger@epoch5.com
End
Source:SterlingRisk
Email:***@epoch5.com Email Verified
Tags:IncomeAssure, Unemployment, Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Woodbury - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Epoch 5 Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share