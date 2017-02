New Art Class In Barb's Palette's At Barb's Fine Art Located In Marion, Iowa Servicing Linn County

This art event is going to be held March 4 from 2-4 pm at her studio

Barb Prall

(319) 373-1090

Barb Prall(319) 373-1090

-- There is a new creative art opportunity at Barb's Fine Art featured in Barb's Palette and the collection of courses. Barb Prall owns and operates the business and she is a professional artist and instructor with years of experience and work to prove it. This new art class provides all the art supplies and easy step by step instructions of this featured art course. This is an opportunity to bring the Monet out of you and be sure to bring your friends and favorite wine. At the end of this event...you will go home with your very own masterpiece.Barb's Fine Art is located at 788 6th St. in Marion, Iowa 52302. This class is fun and easy and anyone can do it. Uncork your creativity today. Barb Prall has 10 palette's open and for only thirty dollars you or your loved one can enjoy an entire afternoon of fun! You can call or email to prepay to save your spot. You can also send a check directly to Barb Prall payable to Barb's Fine Art at the address previously mentioned above. Barb's Fine Art also provides a great deal of other art classes and fun art opportunities too.For more information you can visit: http://www.barbprall.com/