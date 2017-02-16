News By Tag
New Art Class In Barb's Palette's At Barb's Fine Art Located In Marion, Iowa Servicing Linn County
This art event is going to be held March 4 from 2-4 pm at her studio
Barb's Fine Art is located at 788 6th St. in Marion, Iowa 52302. This class is fun and easy and anyone can do it. Uncork your creativity today. Barb Prall has 10 palette's open and for only thirty dollars you or your loved one can enjoy an entire afternoon of fun! You can call or email to prepay to save your spot. You can also send a check directly to Barb Prall payable to Barb's Fine Art at the address previously mentioned above. Barb's Fine Art also provides a great deal of other art classes and fun art opportunities too.
For more information you can visit: http://www.barbprall.com/
Contact
Barb Prall
(319) 373-1090
***@barbprall.com
