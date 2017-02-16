 
Industry News





New All Day Portrait Workshop Held At Barbara Jones Prall's Studio Located In Marion, Iowa, Linn Co

 
 
MARION, Iowa - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The time is now to learn to create life-like portraits at the Barbara Jones Prall's Portrait Workshop located at 788 6th St. in Marion, Iowa 52302. This is a portrait workshop for all art enthusiasts and you can learn the technique and the style of creating amazing portraits with Barb the instructor. She has been teaching since 1968 and has an amazing art gallery with original art pieces if you are looking for some nice art.

When you take this new workshop you select the medium of your choice. You may paint from a photo of your choice or paint from the photo Barb will be demonstrating. This class size is limited to 10 students...so be sure to hurry up now and register. This is a five hour workshop that will be held during the day. You will have a one half hour break to get away from your work...and you take a break and rest. All you need to do is bring art supplies as they will not be furnished...however art supplies are sold at the studio depending on what you need. Art equipment, such as, easels and tables will be available...and beverages and snacks are up to you to bring them for your needs. The cost of this workshop is only $65 and it has to be paid one week prior to the workshop. This art event is scheduled for Sunday March 12, 2017 at Barb's Fine Art Studio from 10am - 3pm.


For more information you can visit: http://www.barbprall.com/

