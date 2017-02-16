News By Tag
New All Day Portrait Workshop Held At Barbara Jones Prall's Studio Located In Marion, Iowa, Linn Co
When you take this new workshop you select the medium of your choice. You may paint from a photo of your choice or paint from the photo Barb will be demonstrating. This class size is limited to 10 students...so be sure to hurry up now and register. This is a five hour workshop that will be held during the day. You will have a one half hour break to get away from your work...and you take a break and rest. All you need to do is bring art supplies as they will not be furnished...however art supplies are sold at the studio depending on what you need. Art equipment, such as, easels and tables will be available...and beverages and snacks are up to you to bring them for your needs. The cost of this workshop is only $65 and it has to be paid one week prior to the workshop. This art event is scheduled for Sunday March 12, 2017 at Barb's Fine Art Studio from 10am - 3pm.
For more information you can visit: http://www.barbprall.com/
Contact
Barb Prall
(319) 373-1090
***@hotmail.com
