 
News By Tag
* Artist Workshops Instructional
* New Classes Courses Art
* Marion, Iowa Cedar Rapids
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cedar Rapids
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


New Opportunities With Artist Barbara Prall & Workshops At Barb's Fine Art Near Cedar Rapids, Marion

 
 
www.barbprall.com
www.barbprall.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Artist Workshops Instructional
* New Classes Courses Art
* Marion, Iowa Cedar Rapids

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Cedar Rapids - Iowa - US

Subject:
* Services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- An art workshop is a wonderful way for people of all ages to grow and experience a fuller life. The workshop is excellent in aiding the development of vision, eye-hand coordination, creativity, artistic skill and knowledge. It also helps create a positive self-image, competence and will promote new relationships with other artists. The art workshop format lets the artist choose the route that will meet his or her individual needs. You will be working in a stimulating environment in the presence of other artists. You will work at your own level of competence and interest.

These workshops are held at Barb's Fine Art by popular artist and instructor Barb Prall. Her studio is located at 788 Sixth Street in Marion, Iowa 52302. There are many options and opportunities to choose from. The projects may be of one's own choosing or the students may participate in a demonstration led by Barb. Students may choose to work in drawing, painting (watercolor, oil, acrylic) and/or pastels. Barb Prall monitors the work and is available to assist in reaching each artist's goals.

Supplies are not included in workshop fees, but may be purchased at Barb's Fine Art with a 10% discount. Barb offers on-location, one-day or several workshops in Spring and Fall (weather permitting). Feel free to contact Barb with questions or to find out more. Barb also offers additional (all day, 5 hours, or several day) workshops on portraits, oil, pastel and watercolor in her studio and around the U.S. Whether you are a novice or a more experienced artist, you'll enjoy increasing artistic skills in the company of other artists. Come and awake the joy in creative expression and knowledge.

For more information you can visit: http://www.barbprall.com/

Or visit her YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbr4hwFch9Ntjrpes5Jc8g

Contact
Barb Prall
(319) 373-1090
***@barbprall.com
End
Source:
Email:***@barbprall.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Barb's Fine Art News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share