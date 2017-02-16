News By Tag
New Opportunities With Artist Barbara Prall & Workshops At Barb's Fine Art Near Cedar Rapids, Marion
These workshops are held at Barb's Fine Art by popular artist and instructor Barb Prall. Her studio is located at 788 Sixth Street in Marion, Iowa 52302. There are many options and opportunities to choose from. The projects may be of one's own choosing or the students may participate in a demonstration led by Barb. Students may choose to work in drawing, painting (watercolor, oil, acrylic) and/or pastels. Barb Prall monitors the work and is available to assist in reaching each artist's goals.
Supplies are not included in workshop fees, but may be purchased at Barb's Fine Art with a 10% discount. Barb offers on-location, one-day or several workshops in Spring and Fall (weather permitting). Feel free to contact Barb with questions or to find out more. Barb also offers additional (all day, 5 hours, or several day) workshops on portraits, oil, pastel and watercolor in her studio and around the U.S. Whether you are a novice or a more experienced artist, you'll enjoy increasing artistic skills in the company of other artists. Come and awake the joy in creative expression and knowledge.
For more information you can visit: http://www.barbprall.com/
Or visit her YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/
Barb Prall
(319) 373-1090
***@barbprall.com
