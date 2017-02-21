 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Can CreativeJump.org Become The Next Kickstarter or Indiegogo?

With services that customers have been begging for, can the newly launched crowdfunding site take on giants like Kickstarter and Indiegogo.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Late last week, the crowdfunding site Creativejump.org officially launched, promising to revolutionize crowdfunding. They promised that with them, you will never go it alone, by offering every campaign owner a personal consultant who will assist in setting up their campaign page, answering any questins they may have through out campaign run, as well as assist in promoting their campaign.

According to one campaign owner, who launched Kiana's Blend Coffee - a coffee direct to home mailing service - the Personal Consultant  is incredible and unlike anything else offered by the industry.

"I have known several people, including myself, who have tried crowdfunding. One of the biggest issues I and those I know have discovered, has  been  in attempting to reach a person, either through email or by phone. Its just imposible to reach kickstarter. The only phone number I could find online belonged to a different company.  and a friend of mine never recieved a response to an email they sent while running their cmpaign.  I fared just as poorly with indiegogo.  Imagine my surprise when I submited a campaign on Creative Jump and was immediately contacted by someone who informed me that they were my personal consultant. It blew my mind. This person helped me set up my page. He helped me with photo placement, edited some of my copy and assisted me in creating my rewards, and that wasn't the end of it. They gave me their personal phone number and email in case I had any other questions and then, as if that wasn't more than I could have imagined, they promised to promote my campaign through press releases and through social media.  Who does that?  Not Kickstarter or Indiegogogo."

Steve Petitt, a former pro baseball player, who launched the dog toy BUNGJIBALL had this to say.; "I appreciate the services so much. I'm not an expert at this crowdfunding thing, so to have someone walk me through the process, answer my questions and just be there for me is simply amazing.  Reading about having the oppurtunity to speak with a real person was why I chose Creative Jump over Indiegogo and Kickstarter."

Creative Jump said that they want to revolutionize crowdfunding and according to those that are signing up to launch campaigns, they might just be doing that.

For more information visit:

Creative Jump: http://creativejump.org

Kiana's Blend Coffee: http://creativejump.org/campaigns/kiana-s-blend-organic-c...

BunjiBall: http://creativejump.org/campaigns/introducing-bunjiball-the-dog-toy-that-you-and-your-dog-will-love-1

Media Contact
Creative Jump
contact@creativejump.org
