Britpop For A Post-Brexit Generation, Regent Releasing New Video Single 'All I Need Is Faith'
Stepping out of Southampton, Indie-Rock quartet, Regent are releasing their title single 'All I Need is Faith' from their upcoming album releasing totally independently for the 20th of March.
Stepping out of Southampton, Indie-Rock quartet, Regent are releasing their title single 'All I Need is Faith' from their upcoming album releasing totally independently for the 20th of March. No stranger to the Britpop and Indie-Rock scene, frontman, Ben Rooke has already played headlining shows for Alan McGee (Oasis, Primal Scream, The Libertines) and becoming a BBC favourite; performing BBC Introducing on three separate occasions, playing main stages at Guilfest (voted best medium sized festival) with three tracks airing to a BBC Radio audience and recently accomplishing a landmark signing with John Lennon's management team Music Management USA led by Bruce Regpole (John Lennon, The Kinks, The Cure)
'All I Need Is Faith' showcases much of what Regent have become known for; big hooks with a rough round the edges authenticity. From Oasis and Primal Scream to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, Regent's influences can clearly be heard throughout but not enough to tarnish the band's individuality and significance to stand on their own.
This single 'All I Need Is Faith' demonstrates Ben Rooke's ability to effortless blend big pop hooks with genuine heartfelt lyrics. 'All I Need Is Faith' intros with sweet sun bleached guitars and lightly stepping piano; giving this single the atmosphere building up to a gospel-like finally chorus which listeners can't help sing along.
Movements come out of strange places, and who would have guessed that Southampton would produce this next new movement in British Rock n Roll. Regent have been rising up the ranks; sweeping across the BBC and festival stages, attaining accolades, achievements, and the respect of music icons worldwide; ascending the UK music scene with ease and establishing a new brand of Britpop for a post-brexit generation. Regent are at the forefront of something exciting.
