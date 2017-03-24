News By Tag
* Music
* Indie
* Kat Reyes
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Experience East London's 'Hackney Sunrise' With Kat Reyes' New Video Single
Hackney-based Indie-pop artist, Kat Reyes, is releasing her new single 'Hackney Sunrise' as an all new independent release for the 21st of April 2017.
With influences ranging from the lyrically inclined Bob Dylan and The Smiths, all the way to modern indie writers, Alex Turner and James Bay, Kat Reyes has developed a light-hearted but liberating sound; taking her influences and creating something honest and new. By combining an indie rock sensibility with progressive pop hooks; 'Hackney Sunrise' is the rare single which inclusively presents foot stomping pop music from a down-to-earth;
Being somewhat of a wallflower growing up, Kat Reyes used her music to express herself and come out of her shell as the now vibrant singer-songwriter she has become. Kat Reyes has come a long way, from not being able to finish shows due to her shyness, all the way to being invited to play festivals in Shoreditch and exclusive shows in Manchester. Kat Reyes is planning to transcend the competitive live circuit of London's music scene with this anthemic ode to London's North East counterculture. Experience a 2017 'Hackney Sunrise' now.
Official Website: http://katreyesmusic.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
For all press, TV and radio inquiries, please contact:
Michael Eastwood
Mastermind Promotion
Direct: +44 (0) 7774514581
Office: +44 (0) 207 692 878
Email: michael@mastermindpromotion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse