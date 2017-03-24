 
News By Tag
* Music
* Indie
* Kat Reyes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Experience East London's 'Hackney Sunrise' With Kat Reyes' New Video Single

Hackney-based Indie-pop artist, Kat Reyes, is releasing her new single 'Hackney Sunrise' as an all new independent release for the 21st of April 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Music
Indie
Kat Reyes

Industry:
Music

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Products

LONDON - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Having been relentlessly filling venues across London such as The Camden Assembly Rooms, O2 Academy Islington, Proud Camden, and featuring in landmark live sessions with Concentus Music at London's The Islington, Kat Reyes has managed to grab the attention of esteemed music producers, most notably being handpicked by Paul Eastman to record at his personal home studio in Denmark. Famous for recording and building big names such as Duffy, Paul Eastman has brought a new flavour to his portfolio with Kat Reyes and 'Hackney Sunrise', which was also mastered by Grammy award-winning producer Stuart Hawkes - critically acclaimed for his work with Katy B, Lorde, and Ed Sheeran among others.

With influences ranging from the lyrically inclined Bob Dylan and The Smiths, all the way to modern indie writers, Alex Turner and James Bay, Kat Reyes has developed a light-hearted but liberating sound; taking her influences and creating something honest and new. By combining an indie rock sensibility with progressive pop hooks; 'Hackney Sunrise' is the rare single which inclusively presents foot stomping pop music from a down-to-earth; girl-next-door perspective; staying authentic and sincere yet creating something big and memorable.

Being somewhat of a wallflower growing up, Kat Reyes used her music to express herself and come out of her shell as the now vibrant singer-songwriter she has become. Kat Reyes has come a long way, from not being able to finish shows due to her shyness, all the way to being invited to play festivals in Shoreditch and exclusive shows in Manchester. Kat Reyes is planning to transcend the competitive live circuit of London's music scene with this anthemic ode to London's North East counterculture. Experience a 2017 'Hackney Sunrise' now.

Official Website: http://katreyesmusic.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katreyesmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/katreyesmusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katreyesmusic

For all press, TV and radio inquiries, please contact:

Michael Eastwood

Mastermind Promotion

Direct: +44 (0) 7774514581

Office:  +44 (0) 207 692 878

Email: michael@mastermindpromotion.com
End
Source:Kat Reyes
Email:***@mastermindpromotion.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Indie, Kat Reyes
Industry:Music
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mastermind PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share