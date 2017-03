Experience East London's 'Hackney Sunrise' With Kat Reyes' New Video Single

Hackney-based Indie-pop artist, Kat Reyes, is releasing her new single 'Hackney Sunrise' as an all new independent release for the 21st of April 2017.

Having been relentlessly filling venues across London such as The Camden Assembly Rooms, O2 Academy Islington, Proud Camden, and featuring in landmark live sessions with Concentus Music at London's The Islington, Kat Reyes has managed to grab the attention of esteemed music producers, most notably being handpicked by Paul Eastman to record at his personal home studio in Denmark. Famous for recording and building big names such as Duffy, Paul Eastman has brought a new flavour to his portfolio with Kat Reyes and 'Hackney Sunrise', which was also mastered by Grammy award-winning producer Stuart Hawkes - critically acclaimed for his work with Katy B, Lorde, and Ed Sheeran among others.With influences ranging from the lyrically inclined Bob Dylan and The Smiths, all the way to modern indie writers, Alex Turner and James Bay, Kat Reyes has developed a light-hearted but liberating sound; taking her influences and creating something honest and new. By combining an indie rock sensibility with progressive pop hooks; 'Hackney Sunrise' is the rare single which inclusively presents foot stomping pop music from a down-to-earth;girl-next-door perspective;staying authentic and sincere yet creating something big and memorable.Being somewhat of a wallflower growing up, Kat Reyes used her music to express herself and come out of her shell as the now vibrant singer-songwriter she has become. Kat Reyes has come a long way, from not being able to finish shows due to her shyness, all the way to being invited to play festivals in Shoreditch and exclusive shows in Manchester. Kat Reyes is planning to transcend the competitive live circuit of London's music scene with this anthemic ode to London's North East counterculture. Experience a 2017 'Hackney Sunrise' now.