Semrock extends distribution partnership with AVR Optics
Six months after Semrock entered a supply agreement with AVR Optics for parts of the United States and Canada, the agreement has now been extended for AVR Optics to become Semrock's distribution partner for all United States and Canada.
"The team here at AVR are extremely excited about the extension of our distribution partnership with Semrock. Our aim is to bring best in class service to all universities, research and government institutions across the US and Canada and this expansion is the next step in achieving that" stated Peter Brunt, VP Sales at AVR Optics. "We take great pride in the quality of our service levels and are very proud about Semrock's recognition of being a valuable partner." Mike Ransford, the General Manager at Semrock adds "we think of AVR as a true extension of our factory".
Customers will be able to receive expert knowledge on Semrock products and order Semrock parts directly from AVR Optics via phone (585.445.7588)
About AVR Optics
AVR Optics, based in Rochester, NY, is a small but hugely enthusiastic team with many years of experience in the field of photonics. Having over 10 years of Semrock know-how AVR Optics has been appointed the first Semrock US distributor, focussing entirely on universities and governmental research labs. AVR Optics concentrates on delivering the best of service to its customers and offers high-end photonics products. The portfolio includes instrumentation grade laser diode modules and systems from US-manufacturer Vortran Laser Technology Inc. as well as US-based Meadowlark Optics' spatial light modulators, which are best in class for typical optical laboratory environments.
About Semrock
Semrock, a unit of IDEX Health & Science, LLC, based in Rochester, NY, manufactures spectrally complex optical filters that set the standard in performance, quality and reliability for the life science, point-of-care, clinical diagnostic, and analytical instrumentation industries. All Semrock optical filters are made with hard-coated sputtered thin-film coatings. Patented products include the BrightLine® fluorescence filters, RazorEdge® Raman spectroscopy filters, StopLine® notch filters, VersaChrome®
