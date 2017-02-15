 
News By Tag
* Optical Filters, Semrock
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Semrock extends distribution partnership with AVR Optics

Six months after Semrock entered a supply agreement with AVR Optics for parts of the United States and Canada, the agreement has now been extended for AVR Optics to become Semrock's distribution partner for all United States and Canada.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Optical Filters, Semrock

Industry:
Research

Location:
Rochester - New York - US

Subject:
Partnerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- AVR Optics was founded by a team with deep experience in the Life Science and Analytical Instrumentation markets and offers a tremendous addition to the Semrock sales support team, focussing entirely on educational institutions and government research labs.

"The team here at AVR are extremely excited about the extension of our distribution partnership with Semrock.  Our aim is to bring best in class service to all universities, research and government institutions across the US and Canada and this expansion is the next step in achieving that" stated Peter Brunt, VP Sales at AVR Optics. "We take great pride in the quality of our service levels and are very proud about Semrock's recognition of being a valuable partner." Mike Ransford, the General Manager at Semrock adds "we think of AVR as a true extension of our factory".

Customers will be able to receive expert knowledge on Semrock products and order Semrock parts directly from AVR Optics via phone (585.445.7588), fax (585.445.7582), email (sales@avr-optics.com) or web (http://www.avr-optics.com). All customers can still place orders on the Semrock website as well; however, the teams will strive for improved technical support by combining our resources and will work hard for a seamless interface between the two companies.

About AVR Optics

AVR Optics, based in Rochester, NY, is a small but hugely enthusiastic team with many years of experience in the field of photonics. Having over 10 years of Semrock know-how AVR Optics has been appointed the first Semrock US distributor, focussing entirely on universities and governmental research labs. AVR Optics concentrates on delivering the best of service to its customers and offers high-end photonics products. The portfolio includes instrumentation grade laser diode modules and systems from US-manufacturer Vortran Laser Technology Inc. as well as US-based Meadowlark Optics' spatial light modulators, which are best in class for typical optical laboratory environments.

About Semrock

Semrock, a unit of IDEX Health & Science, LLC, based in Rochester, NY, manufactures spectrally complex optical filters that set the standard in performance, quality and reliability for the life science, point-of-care, clinical diagnostic, and analytical instrumentation industries. All Semrock optical filters are made with hard-coated sputtered thin-film coatings. Patented products include the BrightLine® fluorescence filters, RazorEdge® Raman spectroscopy filters, StopLine® notch filters, VersaChrome® tunable filters, Polarization bandpass filters, and PulseLine™ femtosecond optics. OEMs and end-users benefit from high volume customized optics as well as a wide selection of standard catalog products available for same day shipment. Orders for Semrock catalog products received by noon (EST) are shipped the same day. Custom sized catalog filters are available in less than a week. Standard catalog products are guaranteed to meet customer needs with a 30-day, no-hassle return policy and covered by a ten-year warranty. Semrock is ITAR registered and certified to the ISO 9001:2008 standard.

Contact
AVR Optics, Peter Brunt, VP of Sales
***@avr-optics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@avr-optics.com
Tags:Optical Filters, Semrock
Industry:Research
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share