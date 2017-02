Lip reduction surgery – procedure and cost

A lip reduction surgery decreases the size of, and reshapes, excessively large lips to create a more attractive and proportionate lip structure.

Contact

Mr Deepak

9958221983

medspaus123@ gmail.com Mr Deepak9958221983

End

-- Many men and women prefer to opt for lip augmentation surgery to increase the size of the lower or upper lips. Contrary to it, there are many people who think that the size of their lips is too large. Such people might become self-conscious about their appearance. However, what they are not aware of is the fact that there is cosmetic procedure available to reduce the size of their lips. Known as lip reduction surgery, it is performed to reduce the size of lips and bring it to the proportion with your remaining face.ProcedureIt is performed on an outpatient basis under general anesthesia in case you are opting for several procedures or in case you want to feel unconscious during the procedure. The cosmetic surgeon would make the best choice of anesthesia for you. A horizontal incision is made on the inner side of the lip. Then the excess tissue and fat is removed from the lip and close it with stitches. It can be performed on lower and upper lip for improving the facial appearance of the patient and balancing facial features.Cost involving the surgeryWhen it comes to lip reduction cost, there are several factors which play an important role. It is important to consult an experienced, skilled and board-certified plastic surgeon because they are trained to perform complex cosmetic procedures. Also, type of surgery, technology used and facilities and amenities provide at the surgeon's clinic are a few other factors which influence the overall cost of an eyelid surgery. Please note that do not compromise just because the cost of the surgery is low as consequences can affect your vision and appearance.Tag : #lipreduction, #lipsurgery, #lips, #lipenhancement, #lipreductioncost, #cosmeticsurgeon, #plasticsurgeon, #drajayakashyapcosmeticsurgeonOUR BLOG http://www.themedspa.us/ blog/cosmetic- surgery/lip- reducti... Get more http://www.themedspa.us/ cosmetic-surgery/ lip-reduction.html Get more http://www.bestfacesurgeryindia.com/