Difference between Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty
Nose job or Rhinoplasty is designed to reshape your nose and help improve the facial proportions.
The difference between two procedures is not just in the way of taking incisions; however there are many other differences that allow surgeons to reshape noses in different ways.
In case of open rhinoplasty surgeons can have a clear view of underlying cartilage. At the same time surgeons can have more freedom to alter and manipulate the nasal shape with higher control and precision. This is not practically possible while incisions are taken inside the nostrils. It would be possible for surgeons to achieve better projection of nose for enlarging the shape and better suppression for sticking it more on the face by open rhinoplasty.
Cartilages that are oriented to the top of the head will have weakness on their outside portion. Endonasal approach causes roundness of tip and patients may develop a habit of pinching their nose frequently.
By adapting closed rhinoplasty surgeons can have decreased operative time. Patients would have less swelling and healing of stitches and scars after the surgery would require less time as the incisions are made beneath the nostrils. Even post-surgery scars will be invisible as they are hidden behind naturally under the nostrils. In case if a patient is operated specifically for reshaping the tip of nose, there will be almost no swelling at all when closed rhinoplasty procedure would be adapted.
However the ultimate goal of rhinoplasty is to achieve desired shape of nose. So, sometimes the patient may compromise swelling to get the desired results irrespective of pain that is experienced by him for somewhat longer duration after the surgery.
Surgeons decide on the type of procedure depending on less downtime and swelling by closed rhinoplasty and requirement of open rhinoplasty if it is required to increase the nasal structure and variant nasal anatomy.
KAS Medical Center
13A Palam Marg, Vasant Vihar
Delhi - 110057
Call/whatsapp on: +91-9818369662, 9958221983/2/
RHINOPLASTY VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/
Get more information:
source: http://bestfacesurgeryindia.blogspot.com/
Contact
Mr Deepak Khanduri
9958221983
bestfacesurgery@
End
