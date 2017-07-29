 
Cheek augmentation and reduction surgery –For better shaped and proportioned cheeks

VASANT VIHAR, India - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- There are many people out there who dream to have a photogenic face with well-rounded and shaped cheekbones. If this is also the case with you then cheek augmentation is the right procedure for you. For those who are not content with saggy and weak cheeks and want to have a more conspicuous cheekbone then this is the procedure which can help in obtaining this look.  It is one of the most commonly performed cosmetic procedures in the recent times. Owing to its popularity and pleasing results that it brings along, there are many cosmetic surgery clinics which are offering this treatment.

As far as perfection of facial structure is considered, it depends principally on the outline and shape of the cheeks. The normal flawless cheek is the one that bulges to the side for about one finger breadth from the front view.  Also, it should form a distinctive peak from the side in front and beneath the eye. It is a surgical procedure that aims at accentuating the cheeks of a person's face.

While most people love to have chubby cheeks, there are some cheeks which naturally grow to such an extent that they start resembling to those of chipmunks. The loose and sagging skin makes your face appear dull and gloomy adding years to it. There are many people who have well-built bodies because of the disciplined routine however it is their cheeks which just takes away glow from them. No exercise and diet can help in improving the appearance of cheeks.  This is when you can make the most of cheek reduction surgery, a cosmetic procedure to get rid of excess fat and skin deposits from the cheeks.

KAS Medical Center
13A Palam Marg, Vasant Vihar
Delhi - 110057

Call/whatsapp on: +91-9818369662, 9958221983/2/1

Get more information: www.bestfacesurgeryindia.com

Get more: www.themedspa.us/cosmetic-surgery/cheek-augmentation.html


Source: http://bestfacesurgeryindia.blogspot.com/2017/08/cheek-au...

