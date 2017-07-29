News By Tag
Cheek augmentation and reduction surgery –For better shaped and proportioned cheeks
For those who are not content with saggy and weak cheeks and want to have a more conspicuous cheekbone then this is the procedure which can help in obtaining this look.
As far as perfection of facial structure is considered, it depends principally on the outline and shape of the cheeks. The normal flawless cheek is the one that bulges to the side for about one finger breadth from the front view. Also, it should form a distinctive peak from the side in front and beneath the eye. It is a surgical procedure that aims at accentuating the cheeks of a person's face.
While most people love to have chubby cheeks, there are some cheeks which naturally grow to such an extent that they start resembling to those of chipmunks. The loose and sagging skin makes your face appear dull and gloomy adding years to it. There are many people who have well-built bodies because of the disciplined routine however it is their cheeks which just takes away glow from them. No exercise and diet can help in improving the appearance of cheeks. This is when you can make the most of cheek reduction surgery, a cosmetic procedure to get rid of excess fat and skin deposits from the cheeks.
