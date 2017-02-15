News By Tag
PIBM – Awarded as Best Emerging Institute in India
Top B Schools in Pune | Building career in industry | PIBM, Pune
PIBM is one of the top Management Institutes in India offering advanced management programs PGDM (AICTE Approved) and MBA (Affiliated to University of Pune). We skill students by imparting Specific Domain Training, developing their IT skills required by the industry, improving communication & shaping overall personality. Since inception, PIBM has placed more than 3000 highly skilled managers at top Multi-National companies from diverse sectors.
We are very pleased to announce that PIBM Pune has been awarded as the "Best Emerging Institute in India" by Mr. Akila Viraj Kariyawasam - MP, Minister of Education - Sri Lanka during Education Leadership Awards at World HRD Congress sponsored by BBC Knowledge.
Thank you Mr. Raman Preet Sir - Chairman - PIBM Group of Institutes and all faculty members & PIBM students!
www.pibm.in | www.himachalcampus.pibm.in | www.guwahaticampus.pibm.in
Contact
Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM)
***@pibm.in
