 
News By Tag
* Best Emerging Institute
* Education Leadership Award
* Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

PIBM – Awarded as Best Emerging Institute in India

Top B Schools in Pune | Building career in industry | PIBM, Pune
 
PUNE, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- PIBM is one of the top b-school in Pune India aims to provide high value business management education to create diverse career avenues for students.

PIBM is one of the top Management Institutes in India offering advanced management programs PGDM (AICTE Approved) and MBA (Affiliated to University of Pune). We skill students by imparting Specific Domain Training, developing their IT skills required by the industry, improving communication & shaping overall personality. Since inception, PIBM has placed more than 3000 highly skilled managers at top Multi-National companies from diverse sectors.

We are very pleased to announce that PIBM Pune has been awarded as the "Best Emerging Institute in India" by Mr. Akila Viraj Kariyawasam - MP, Minister of Education - Sri Lanka during Education Leadership Awards at World HRD Congress sponsored by BBC Knowledge.

Thank you Mr. Raman Preet Sir - Chairman - PIBM Group of Institutes and all faculty members & PIBM students!

www.pibm.in | www.himachalcampus.pibm.in | www.guwahaticampus.pibm.in

Contact
Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM)
***@pibm.in
End
Source:
Email:***@pibm.in Email Verified
Tags:Best Emerging Institute, Education Leadership Award, Award
Industry:Education
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share