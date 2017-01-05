News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mr. Raman Preet - Executive Director - PIBM felicitated for Young Entrepreneur award!
Pune Institute of Business Management is one of the top Management Institutes located in India, offering advanced management programs PGDM and MBA
We are delighted to announce the fabulous victory of Mr. Raman Preet - Executive Director - PIBM Group of Institutes, who was honored by Rotary Club Chinchwad Pune for the Young Entrepreneur award on 10th January 2017 at Ramkrishna More Auditorium, Chinchwad Pune. Congratulations on your big achievement...
Your dedication, enthusiasm and insight are really inspiring us. We wish you many years of great achievements!
www.pibm.in | www.himachalcampus.pibm.in | www.guwahaticampus.pibm.in
Contact
Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM)
pibm.corp@pibm.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse