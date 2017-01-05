 
Mr. Raman Preet - Executive Director - PIBM felicitated for Young Entrepreneur award!

Pune Institute of Business Management is one of the top Management Institutes located in India, offering advanced management programs PGDM and MBA
 
 
IMG_4197
IMG_4197
PUNE, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- PIBM is one of the top Management Institutes in India offering advanced management programs PGDM (AICTE Approved) and MBA (Affiliated to University of Pune). We skill students by imparting Specific Domain Training, developing their IT skills required by the industry, improving communication & shaping overall personality. Since inception, PIBM has placed more than 3000 highly skilled managers at top Multi-National companies from diverse sectors. Courses offerd at Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM) are MBA, PGDM, BBA, BCA, BCOM etc.

We are delighted to announce the fabulous victory of Mr. Raman Preet - Executive Director - PIBM Group of Institutes, who was honored by Rotary Club Chinchwad Pune for the Young Entrepreneur award on 10th January 2017 at Ramkrishna More Auditorium, Chinchwad Pune. Congratulations on your big achievement...

Your dedication, enthusiasm and insight are really inspiring us. We wish you many years of great achievements!

www.pibm.in | www.himachalcampus.pibm.in | www.guwahaticampus.pibm.in

Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM)
pibm.corp@pibm.in
