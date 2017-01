Congratulations 166 PIBM students on their biggest achievement, PIBM Placements 2015-17

Pune Institute of Business Management is one of the top Management Institutes located in India, offering advanced management programs PGDM and MBA.

Contact

Priyanka Gunjal

02066036700

***@pibm.in Priyanka Gunjal02066036700

-- PIBM is one of the top Management Institutes in India offering advanced management programs PGDM (AICTE Approved) and MBA (Affiliated to University of Pune). We skill students by imparting Specific Domain Training, developing their IT skills required by the industry, improving communication & shaping overall personality. Since inception, PIBM has placed more than 3000 highly skilled managers at top Multi-National companies from diverse sectors.We are delighted to announce that our 166 students got placed in different MNC's. Like ICICISecurities, JKTYRE, CafeCoffeeDay, CeaseFire, CALPRO, RelianceCommunications, Amul, LexiPen, Shoppers Stop, Dmart, Xpansion, Hero Cycles Limited, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Disha Microfin,Allstate Corporation, AXA Business Services, AEROPURE UV SYSTEMS PVT. LTD, SS World Group, Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd, Just Dial, Wipro Limited, Pantaloon etc. May you have many more years of success and higher achievements…Congratulations for now and bright future. You have made us proud. www.pibm.in | www.himachalcampus.pibm.in | www.guwahaticampus.pibm.in