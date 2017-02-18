 
News By Tag
* Times B-School Survey
* Top B-school In Pune
* Private B-Schools
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

PIBM Ranked at Times B-School Survey in Times of India

India's higher education system is the third largest in the world, next to the United States and China. 'The list of top Business Schools in India 2017 ' have been released by the Times of India on Friday.
 
 
Top B-Schools - India PIBM
Top B-Schools - India PIBM
PUNE, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- NOTHING worth having COMES EASY!!!

Over the last two decades, India has remarkably transformed its higher education landscape. It has created widespread access to low-cost high-quality university education for students of all levels.

India's higher education system is the third largest in the world, next to the United States and China. 'The list of top Business Schools in India 2017 ' have been released by the Times of India on Friday.

We are very proud to share that our college PIBM ranked 36th in Top 120 B-Schools in India, Ranked 25th in Top 75 Private B-Schools & 16th in Top 20 West B-Schools!

PIBM Pune is one of the top b-school in Pune India aims to provide high value business management education to create diverse career avenues for students.

We are thankful to Mr. Raman Preet Sir – Chairman – PIBM Group of Institutes & all the staff members and special thanks to all PIBM students!

Together We Achieve More!!

www.pibm.in | www.himachalcampus.pibm.in | www.guwahaticampus.pibm.in

Contact
Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM)
Priyanka Gunjal
***@pibm.in
End
Source:
Email:***@pibm.in Email Verified
Tags:Times B-School Survey, Top B-school In Pune, Private B-Schools
Industry:Education
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM) News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share