PIBM Ranked at Times B-School Survey in Times of India
India's higher education system is the third largest in the world, next to the United States and China. 'The list of top Business Schools in India 2017 ' have been released by the Times of India on Friday.
Over the last two decades, India has remarkably transformed its higher education landscape. It has created widespread access to low-cost high-quality university education for students of all levels.
We are very proud to share that our college PIBM ranked 36th in Top 120 B-Schools in India, Ranked 25th in Top 75 Private B-Schools & 16th in Top 20 West B-Schools!
PIBM Pune is one of the top b-school in Pune India aims to provide high value business management education to create diverse career avenues for students.
We are thankful to Mr. Raman Preet Sir – Chairman – PIBM Group of Institutes & all the staff members and special thanks to all PIBM students!
Together We Achieve More!!
www.pibm.in | www.himachalcampus.pibm.in | www.guwahaticampus.pibm.in
Contact
Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM)
Priyanka Gunjal
***@pibm.in
