Icertis Becomes One of the Largest ISVs on Microsoft Azure in India and Doubles Headcount
Global Leader in Enterprise Contract Management Achieves Massive Momentum in India; Joins Customers on Stage at Future Decoded Conference in Mumbai
To discuss how Microsoft Azure and ICM are helping companies become more agile in the market, Rajeev Kumar, vice president for Icertis' APAC Operations, has been invited to speak at Microsoft's Future Decoded (https://www.futuredecoded.in/)
"The growth and momentum we've achieved in India, especially over the past 12 months, reflects the substantial customer demand in the region for the Icertis Contract Management platform and the strong partnership between Microsoft and Icertis," said Monish Darda, co-founder and chief technology officer. "We bet on Microsoft Azure at the founding of our company, and have been delighted that we did so!"
An early supporter of Microsoft Cloud, Icertis holds the distinction as one of the first enterprise software platforms to go live in Microsoft's India data centers. Today, more than 750,000 subscribers use ICM to manage over 2.5 million contracts with a total contract value of more than $320 billion dollars.
The Pune office, which also serves as Icertis' engineering hub and has doubled in size in the past year, plays a strategic role in servicing Icertis' global customers such as Daimler (https://www.icertis.com/
Future Decoded
When: February 21-22, 2017
Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Mumbai, India
Who:
• Rajeev Kumar, vice president of APAC sales, Icertis
• Jyoti Ruparel, enterprise risk leader, Genpact Global
• Vivek Mittal, general counsel, Lupin
What: Transforming Your Commercial Foundation – Contracts are the foundation of commerce and many firms are realizing that far from being static documents, contracts are valuable corporate assets. In this discussion hear how leading firms are leveraging the power of the cloud to improve their commercial intelligence, speed and agility by transforming their contract management processes.
Link: https://www.futuredecoded.in/
For more information about the Icertis Contract Management Platform, visit www.icertis.com.
About Icertis
Icertis is the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud. Icertis Contract Management (ICM) is an innovative, easy-to-use platform that is highly configurable and continually adapts to complex business needs. Today, ICM is used to manage 2.5+ million contracts, by 750,000+ users, in 90+ countries and 40+ languages. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. ICM enables customers to increase compliance, improve governance, mitigate risk and enhance user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value across the global enterprise. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.
