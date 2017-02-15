 
Icertis Becomes One of the Largest ISVs on Microsoft Azure in India and Doubles Headcount

Global Leader in Enterprise Contract Management Achieves Massive Momentum in India; Joins Customers on Stage at Future Decoded Conference in Mumbai
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced it is one of the largest Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partners for Microsoft in India. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is one of the top 10 deployments on Microsoft Azure in India, and is used by some of the country's leading edge companies including Cognizant, Airtel, Mindtree, Genpact and Lupin.

To discuss how Microsoft Azure and ICM are helping companies become more agile in the market, Rajeev Kumar, vice president for Icertis' APAC Operations, has been invited to speak at Microsoft's Future Decoded (https://www.futuredecoded.in/), India's largest event on business transformation, on February 21-22 in Mumbai, India. Kumar will join a panel with customers including Lupin, the 3rd largest Indian pharmaceutical company in India by revenue, and Genpact, a global leader in digitally-powered business process management and services. The panelists will discuss how an enterprise contract management platform can accelerate contracting velocity, decrease risk, and help companies extract full value from supplier and customer contracts.

"The growth and momentum we've achieved in India, especially over the past 12 months, reflects the substantial customer demand in the region for the Icertis Contract Management platform and the strong partnership between Microsoft and Icertis," said Monish Darda, co-founder and chief technology officer. "We bet on Microsoft Azure at the founding of our company, and have been delighted that we did so!"

An early supporter of Microsoft Cloud, Icertis holds the distinction as one of the first enterprise software platforms to go live in Microsoft's India data centers. Today, more than 750,000 subscribers use ICM to manage over 2.5 million contracts with a total contract value of more than $320 billion dollars.

The Pune office, which also serves as Icertis' engineering hub and has doubled in size in the past year, plays a strategic role in servicing Icertis' global customers such as Daimler (https://www.icertis.com/news/daimler-selects-icertis-cont...), Microsoft, 3M, ABB and Becton Dickinson. Recognized as one of the top 50 best private cloud companies to work for worldwide, Icertis is committed to building a world class company with its values – Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, and Execution – as the foundation.

Future Decoded

When: February 21-22, 2017
Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Mumbai, India
Who:

• Rajeev Kumar, vice president of APAC sales, Icertis
• Jyoti Ruparel, enterprise risk leader, Genpact Global
• Vivek Mittal, general counsel, Lupin

What: Transforming Your Commercial Foundation – Contracts are the foundation of commerce and many firms are realizing that far from being static documents, contracts are valuable corporate assets. In this discussion hear how leading firms are leveraging the power of the cloud to improve their commercial intelligence, speed and agility by transforming their contract management processes.

Link: https://www.futuredecoded.in/

For more information about the Icertis Contract Management Platform, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis

Icertis is the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud. Icertis Contract Management (ICM) is an innovative, easy-to-use platform that is highly configurable and continually adapts to complex business needs. Today, ICM is used to manage 2.5+ million contracts, by 750,000+ users, in 90+ countries and 40+ languages. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. ICM enables customers to increase compliance, improve governance, mitigate risk and enhance user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value across the global enterprise. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.

Icertis Media Contact:

Bailey Fox
Barokas Public Relations for Icertis
icertis@barokas.com
206-264-8220

Contact
844-404-2244
***@icertis.com
End
Source:
Email:***@icertis.com Email Verified
Tags:MICROSOFT, Contract Management Software, Enterprise Contract Management
Industry:Software
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
