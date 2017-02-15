 
Nail's Plus by Lisa Says Goodbye to Reading After 24 Years

Nail's Plus by Lisa will say goodbye to Reading after opening its doors in 1993.
 
READING, Mass. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Lisa Alterio Reardon who grew up in Reading opened her nail salon business at Bell's Barber Shop in 1993 after graduating from The Learning Institute of Beauty in Malden, MA at a time when there weren't any nail salons in town. As the nail salon business in Reading grew so did Nail's Plus by Lisa because of her focus on specialized services and building a clientele, "I am so thankful for my supportive customers who helped build my business and I look forward to continuing to work with them in my next venture." Reardon isn't saying goodbye to the industry, instead she's closing the brick and mortar to focus on her newly launched niche nail business ManiPro@Work http://www.maniproatwork.com which provides professional manicures and pedicures onsite for corporate clients and events.  "My clients spend a lot of their time at work and either traveling to their job or home from their job, which doesn't leave a lot of time for them to treat themselves, now in partnership with the companies they work for they can have this treat at work which is a win/win for the employee and employer and I'm creating jobs." Reardon has a team of five and is actively recruiting experienced and professional technicians to add to her team. Nail's Plus by Lisa will close its doors forever on February 28, 2017

