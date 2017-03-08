Former Nail's Plus by Lisa Owner Launches ManiPro@Work

READING, Mass.
- March 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- Lisa Alterio Reardon and her executive team saw a business opportunity in answer to the work/life balance. Reardon who grew up in Reading and opened a nail salon business at Bell's Barber Shop in 1993 was finding that the shop was slow during the midday hours and then crazy busy at night, "people were scrambling home from work, trying to fit something in for themselves before continuing on home and dealing with the demands of their home life." In an attempt to find clients to fill her midday hours she realized if they weren't coming to her then she needed to go to them. "I love what I do because I make people feel good." ManiPro@Work which consists of Lisa Alterio Reardon, Senior Manicurist Pamela Crudup and Kristy Fitzpatrick provide professional manicures and pedicures onsite for corporate clients and events. "Our clients spend a lot of their time at work and either traveling to their job or home from their job, which doesn't leave a lot of time for them to treat themselves, now in partnership with the companies they work for they can have this treat at work which is a win/win for the employee and employer and I'm creating jobs." Reardon and her executive team are actively recruiting experienced and professional technicians to add to her team and is working towards turning ManiPro@Work into a franchise.
For more information about ManiPro@Work https://www.maniproatwork.com