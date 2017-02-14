News By Tag
BH Pet Gear Hires Katie Vashchuk as New Executive Assistant
BH Pet Gear is proud to announce and welcome Katie Vashchuk as the companies dedicated Executive Assistant, where she will provide professionalism in performing administrative tasks for the executive management.
"While searching for the best candidate to fulfill this position, it was important for us to find someone with strong communication, organizational and computer skills," Matthew Dweck, Founder of BH Pet Gear says, "Katie brings these qualifications plus years of business experience and a real passion for the pet industry, which makes her the perfect Executive Assistant for our company."
Originally from Russia, Katie Pupina Vashchuk moved to New York at the age of 10. In college, she studied business management and accounting. By working in various industries, Katie has accumulated over 10 years of management experience. Passionate about pets, joining BH Pet Gear was a natural fit. In her free time, Katie enjoys cooking delicious meals and spending time with her military husband. Her passion and commitment to a job are the most important aspects of her career.
About BH Pet Gear: BH Pet Gear specializes in the design development and manufacturing of quality pet products and accessories. Our product groups include: Dog Apparel, Dog Beds, Leashes, Collars, Harnesses, Bowls, Toys & More. Our mission is to bring high performance pet products to the retail market at consumer friendly prices. Working on both private label and licensed programs BH Pet Gear's products can be found across the United States at most of the country's top retailers. To learn more, visit: http://bhpetgear.com/
