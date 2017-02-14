 
News By Tag
* Katie Vashchuk
* BH pet gear
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodside
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


BH Pet Gear Hires Katie Vashchuk as New Executive Assistant

BH Pet Gear is proud to announce and welcome Katie Vashchuk as the companies dedicated Executive Assistant, where she will provide professionalism in performing administrative tasks for the executive management.
 
 
Katie Vashchuk
Katie Vashchuk
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Katie Vashchuk
* BH pet gear

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Woodside - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

WOODSIDE, N.Y. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- BH Pet Gear is proud to announce and welcome Katie Vashchuk as the companies dedicated Executive Assistant, where she will provide professionalism in performing administrative tasks for the executive management. Some of Katie's responsibilities will include coordinating meetings, preparing reports and other confidential materials, arranging travel plans and training staff members.

"While searching for the best candidate to fulfill this position, it was important for us to find someone with strong communication, organizational and computer skills," Matthew Dweck, Founder of BH Pet Gear says, "Katie brings these qualifications plus years of business experience and a real passion for the pet industry, which makes her the perfect Executive Assistant for our company."

Originally from Russia, Katie Pupina Vashchuk moved to New York at the age of 10. In college, she studied business management and accounting. By working in various industries, Katie has accumulated over 10 years of management experience. Passionate about pets, joining BH Pet Gear was a natural fit. In her free time, Katie enjoys cooking delicious meals and spending time with her military husband. Her passion and commitment to a job are the most important aspects of her career.

About BH Pet Gear: BH Pet Gear specializes in the design development and manufacturing of quality pet products and accessories. Our product groups include: Dog Apparel, Dog Beds, Leashes, Collars, Harnesses, Bowls, Toys & More. Our mission is to bring high performance pet products to the retail market at consumer friendly prices. Working on both private label and licensed programs BH Pet Gear's products can be found across the United States at most of the country's top retailers. To learn more, visit: http://bhpetgear.com/.

Connect Socially to the BH Pet Gear Brands:

Kaleb's Organics Dog Treats: https://www.kalebsorganics.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kalebsorganics/.

Instagram: @kalebsorganics

AKC Paw Tech Dog Boots

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/akcpawtech/.

Instagram: @paw.tech

Jelly Wellies Rain Gear for Dogs: https://www.jellywellies.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JellyWellies/.

Instagram: @jelly.wellies

Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Katie Vashchuk, BH pet gear
Industry:Pets
Location:Woodside - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whitegate PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share