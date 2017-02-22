Country(s)
Oakcrest School Class of 2017 a Portrait of Calm
94% Receive Early Acceptance to the College or University of Their Choice
They are among an increasing number of students taking advantage of early admission programs, which allow students to apply to their top choices in November and hear back as early as December or January. Applying early is not for everyone, however. According to the College Board, it is most appropriate for students with a strong academic profile who have thought through their college options carefully and have a clear preference for one institution.
To help students choose the right fit, the College Counseling department at Oakcrest supports students and parents alike through workshops, campus visits, programs and Oakcrest College Corner, a blog on college and scholarship opportunities. Starting in the ninth grade, Oakcrest provides individual guidance on course selection, extracurricular activities, summer preparation, and standardized testing. This support continues throughout the Upper School and helps girls to develop their passions, recognize their strengths, learn about themselves, and ultimately helps them find the perfect school match.
"We work in partnership with families and faculty to help our girls understand the many facets of the college application process," said Whitney Morrison, Director of College Counseling. "We engage early in the process and stay in regular touch with our students to make sure they have everything they need to succeed, every step of the way."
The results of that dedication are impressive. One hundred percent of Oakcrest graduates are accepted to a four-year institution and some have gone on to Harvard, MIT, Princeton, Stanford, Catholic University, and UCLA.
"We're so proud of our Oakies," said Cecilia Márquez, Academic Dean. "At Oakcrest, we believe that good habits of the mind and of the heart are the building blocks of a woman's vocation as a 'trustee of humanity.' We prepare young women for the challenges of college and beyond by guiding them to lead lives of exceptional leadership, service, and intellect."
About Oakcrest School: For 40 years, Oakcrest School has provided an exceptional liberal arts education to girls of all faiths in grades 6 to 12 across Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC. As an independent school guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church, Oakcrest has the freedom to nurture, challenge, and inspire young women while imparting a profound knowledge of the Catholic faith. In the fall of 2017, we will open the doors to our permanent campus in Vienna, Virginia. Visit Oakcrest.org for more information.
