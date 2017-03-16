Oakcrest Students Show Appreciation in Honor of St. Joseph

 
A small group of students from Oakcrest School made a visit to the construction site of its permanent campus in Vienna to thank those who are building the school's new home.
 
 
MCLEAN, Va. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- To honor the feast day of St. Joseph and in the spirit of gratitude, on Monday, March 20, a small group from Oakcrest School in McLean made a visit to the construction site of its permanent campus in Vienna to thank those who are building the school's new home. The group consisted of 11 student representatives from grades 6-12, the school's chaplain, and members of the school's administration and staff. Students from the all-girls school distributed boxed lunches to the crew of over 60 from Whitener & Jackson and provided each worker a thank you gift as a token of their appreciation.

The girls each said a few words about what the new campus means to them. "We are so grateful for the hard work you have put into building our school," said seventh-grader Sofia Jauregui to the crew of workers."Because of your efforts every day, so many more girls will be able to experience an Oakcrest education."

Senior Anna Cipollone echoed those same sentiments. "Even though I'm graduating and won't be personally able to go to this school, I'm really happy that my little sisters will get a chance to come here and experience all the wonderful benefits of this new campus."

Father Javier Bujalance, an Opus Dei priest, spoke in his native Spanish to the men about the significance of their work and the life of St. Joseph, the "worker saint." "Looking at St. Joseph we can see the greatness and importance of hard work. Taking care of the details and the little things that many times go unnoticed by others, but God can see them from heaven," commented Fr. Javier, citing St. Josemaría Escrivá the founder of Opus Dei, which means "the work of God" in Latin. "When we work in that way, our work achieves a new greatness and we can offer it up for different intentions."

Construction is nearly finished at the 23-acre site located at 1619 Crowell Road in Vienna. It can be seen off Route 267 Exit #14 Hunter Mill Road. Opening in the fall of 2017, the permanent campus will have the capacity to accommodate up to 450 girls in grades 6-12. The school will continue to offer bus transportation from Virginia and Maryland, as well as new shuttle transport to and from the Wiehle-Reston metro station. For photos and videos of the campus, please visit http://www.oakcrest.org/permanent-campus.

The lunch was very fitting as Gratitude is the school's theme this year as Oakcrest celebrates its 40th anniversary. "We are so grateful for everything you are doing to make this dream a reality for our community. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts," expressed Mary T. Ortiz, head of the school.

About Oakcrest School: Oakcrest is an independent school for girls in grades 6-12 guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church. For 40 years, Oakcrest has provided an exceptional liberal arts education to girls of all faiths from Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC. For more information, visit http://www.Oakcrest.org.

