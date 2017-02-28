 
News By Tag
* All Girls School
* Catholic School
* Northern Virginia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* McLean
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Oakcrest Upper School Students Shine in Through the Looking Glass

 
 
Students from Oakcrest's Upper School performed Through the Looking Glass.
Students from Oakcrest's Upper School performed Through the Looking Glass.
MCLEAN, Va. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Students from Oakcrest's Upper School gave a wondrous performance of Through the Looking Glass this weekend at the G. Lloyd Bunting, Sr. Theatre in McLean, Virginia. Based on the novel by Lewis Carroll with lyrics by Chris Blackwood and music by Piers Chater Robinson, the production was a fresh take on an old classic. The all-girls cast and crew delighted with enchanting music, action, and laughter as they took the audience on a tantalizing journey back to Wonderland.

The school hosts two theatrical productions each year, a performance by Middle School students in the fall and a second show in the winter by Upper School students. Past performances have included the Velveteen Rabbit and Anne of Green Gables.

"Oakcrest School has a proud tradition of theater excellence," said Nicole Havey, Master Teacher of Visual & Performing Arts at Oakcrest. "We try to integrate the arts into everything we do - throughout our curriculum as well as student life, providing real opportunities for our girls to thrive through personal growth and leadership."

Oakcrest is an independent school for girls in grades 6-12 guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church. For 40 years, Oakcrest has provided an exceptional liberal arts education to girls of all faiths from Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC.  In the fall of 2017, Oakcrest will open the doors to its 23-acre permanent campus in Vienna, Virginia.

The school will be hosting a Visual and Performing Arts Night on March 24, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.Oakcrest.org.

Contact
Marisa Preuss
***@oakcrest.org
End
Source:
Email:***@oakcrest.org Email Verified
Tags:All Girls School, Catholic School, Northern Virginia
Industry:Arts
Location:McLean - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 28, 2017
Oakcrest School News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share