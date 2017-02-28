News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Oakcrest Upper School Students Shine in Through the Looking Glass
The school hosts two theatrical productions each year, a performance by Middle School students in the fall and a second show in the winter by Upper School students. Past performances have included the Velveteen Rabbit and Anne of Green Gables.
"Oakcrest School has a proud tradition of theater excellence,"
Oakcrest is an independent school for girls in grades 6-12 guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church. For 40 years, Oakcrest has provided an exceptional liberal arts education to girls of all faiths from Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC. In the fall of 2017, Oakcrest will open the doors to its 23-acre permanent campus in Vienna, Virginia.
The school will be hosting a Visual and Performing Arts Night on March 24, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.Oakcrest.org.
Contact
Marisa Preuss
***@oakcrest.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 28, 2017