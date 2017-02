Oakcrest Upper School Students Shine in Through the Looking Glass

Students from Oakcrest's Upper School performed Through the Looking Glass.

Contact

Marisa Preuss

***@oakcrest.org Marisa Preuss

End

-- Students from Oakcrest's Upper School gave a wondrous performance ofthis weekend at the G. Lloyd Bunting, Sr. Theatre in McLean, Virginia. Based on the novel by Lewis Carroll with lyrics by Chris Blackwood and music by Piers Chater Robinson, the production was a fresh take on an old classic. The all-girls cast and crew delighted with enchanting music, action, and laughter as they took the audience on a tantalizing journey back to Wonderland.The school hosts two theatrical productions each year, a performance by Middle School students in the fall and a second show in the winter by Upper School students. Past performances have included the Velveteen Rabbit and Anne of Green Gables."Oakcrest School has a proud tradition of theater excellence,"said Nicole Havey, Master Teacher of Visual & Performing Arts at Oakcrest. "We try to integrate the arts into everything we do - throughout our curriculum as well as student life, providing real opportunities for our girls to thrive through personal growth and leadership."Oakcrest is an independent school for girls in grades 6-12 guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church. For 40 years, Oakcrest has provided an exceptional liberal arts education to girls of all faiths from Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC. In the fall of 2017, Oakcrest will open the doors to its 23-acre permanent campus in Vienna, Virginia.The school will be hosting a Visual and Performing Arts Night on March 24, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.Oakcrest.org