Country(s)
Industry News
Parenting Expert Dr. Leonard Sax Speaking in McLean
Family physician and psychologist Dr. Leonard Sax will be speaking on March 10 at Oakcrest School.
Dr. Sax has spoken around the world on issues of child and adolescent development. He will be speaking to parents on two very relevant topics – the debate over single-sex education and the effects of social media on our children.
Both events are free and open to the public. Press interviews available upon request.
It's NOT the Real World: The Argument for Single-Sex Education
Friday, March 10, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Thinking of enrolling your child in an all-boys or all-girls school? Join us for coffee and insightful conversation with Dr. Leonard Sax, head of the National Association for Single Sex Public Education and author of many parenting books including Why Gender Matters. Dr. Sax will debunk critics who argue that single-sex classrooms don't prepare children for the "real world." He will address the growing gender gap in academic achievement and reveal how both boys and girls benefit from single-sex education.
Instagram Ate My Daughter
Friday, March 10, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Recent research demonstrates that the more time a girl spends on social media, the more likely that girl is to become anxious or depressed. How come? And why is that effect so strong for most girls, but much weaker for most boys? How are girls using Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media? Join us for a Parent Enrichment Lecture featuring family physician and psychologist Dr. Leonard Sax. Learn about the new challenges facing girls in the 21st Century, what parents need to know, and most importantly, what they need to do.
About Oakcrest School: For 40 years, Oakcrest has provided an exceptional liberal arts education to girls in grades 6-12 across Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC. As an independent school guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church, Oakcrest offers the best of the Catholic and independent school traditions. In partnership with parents, Oakcrest nurtures, challenges and inspires girls so they may go on to thrive in college and throughout their lives. In the fall of 2017, Oakcrest will open the doors to its 23-acre permanent campus in Vienna, Virginia. For more information, visit www.Oakcrest.org.
Contact
Marisa Preuss
***@oakcrest.org
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse