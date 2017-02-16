FlashGrid Brings Together Public IaaS Cloud, Database High Availability and Extreme Performance

Database Test Measures 55 GB/s and 6.4 Million IOPS of Storage Performance Running in Public Cloud Infrastructure.

-- FlashGrid, a software-defined storage technology company specializing on solutions for high availability high-performance databases, has released results of series of storage performance tests for a clustered database running in public cloud. The goal of the tests was to show the possibility of attaining bare-metal performance for an enterprise-grade database running on public cloud resources.The tests were conducted on Oracle Bare Metal Cloud Services running Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) with three hyper-converged nodes. Each node was running on a DenseIO.36 instance with nine 3.2TB NVMe SSDs. The software stack was Oracle Linux 7 with Oracle Grid Infrastructure 12.1 and Oracle Database 12.1. FlashGrid Storage Fabric software with FlashGrid Read-Local Technology established the sharing of locally attached SSDs and FlashGrid Cloud Area Network software enabled the necessary cluster interconnect. Each database node was configured in a separate availability domain for maximum availability.Calibrate_IO and SLOB test suites were used for measuring the storage subsystem performance. Calibrate_IO tool generates I/O through the database stack on actual database files. SLOB is a popular tool for benchmarking storage performance, it emulates OLTP workload for both reads and writes.The tested Calibrate_IO results were 6.4 million IOPS and 55Gb/s with latency below 1ms. SLOB test produced 537,000 IOPS for physical reads, and 120,000 IOPS for writes to deliver 657,000 IOPS combined. The latter figure is several times faster than typical performance in a traditional architecture with an all-flash SAN."The view of public clouds as being inherently slower than on premise deployments is now a thing of the past. FlashGrid results demonstrate that the public cloud is ready for mission-critical enterprise workloads from both the high availability and performance standpoints. FlashGrid architecture provides database redundancy across multiple availability zones. Such architecture ensures superior HA compared to a typical on premise deployment. The storage performance of Oracle BMCS DenseIO instances exceeds that of a typical all-flash SAN. We expect comparable or better performance with the newly announced Amazon EC2 i3 instances." said FlashGrid CEO Alex Miroshnichenko.Detailed information on the test environment and results are available on request.About FlashGridFlashGrid Inc. is a software defined storage company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. FlashGrid software allows large and small enterprises to run mission-critical databases on a commodity compute, storage, and network infrastructure of their choice – in the data center or in the public cloud. New business requirements often mean new infrastructure needs. Keep your infrastructure options open with FlashGrid.Follow FlashGrid on LinkedIn and Twitter for news and updates.@FlashGrid_SW