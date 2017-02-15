8th Annual "Pets Reducing for Rescues" Ideal Weight Contest & Fundraiser kicks off Saturday March 4th from 12:30 to 2 PM

We will donate $20 for every pound cats lose and $10 for every pound cats lose in our 8 week contest to the rescue of a contestants choosing. This is a free, open to the public, veterinary supervised, fundraising weight loss contest that brings to focus the overweight pet problem. Ideal weight pets feel better & live longer. When pets lose... rescues win!