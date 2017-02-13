Westfield Smiles Adds Root Canal Expert

Endodontist Dr. Martin Marks will Treat Patients of Dr. Adam Feret

Dr. Martin Marks

Contact

Alice Brown

(908) 233-9280

***@westfieldsmiles.com Alice Brown(908) 233-9280

End

-- The dental office, Westfield Smiles, has taken another step to improve its superior service to patients.Endodontist Dr. Martin Marks, a specialist in root canal procedures, has joined Dr. Adam Feret's general dental practice in downtown, Westfield, NJ.Dr. Marks, who does only root canal work, will be available to Dr. Feret's patients every Monday from noon to 8 p.m. The practice, located at 440 East Broad Street, Westfield, NJ, and online at WestfieldSmiles.com, has been serving area patients for more than three decades."Just about every dentist is trained to do root canals," Dr. Feret said. "But we are very lucky to now have an expert on staff. Root canal work is all he does. That's good for the practice and patients."Westfield Smiles Dental Health & Wellness Center believes in a team approach to dentistry. Using years of experience and training along with the latest technology, the practice looks at the whole patient rather than just the mouth."For years, we've described the mouth as the gateway to a patient's health," said Alice Brown, long time practice manager for Westfield Smiles. "Adding Dr. Marks, an endodontist, to the team allows us to provide an even more comprehensive approach to our patients."Dr. Marks, a former mayor of Scotch Plains, who has more than 25 years' experience as an endodontist, wants to teach patients that root canal procedures have changed a lot since he started practicing."It is so much more efficient than he used to be," Dr. Marks explained. "The name sounds so awful, but after the procedure with me, most people will ask 'Is that it?'"Dr. Marks said root canals have a bad reputation – that is undeserved."It is held up as the standard for misery and pain," he said. "But it's not fair, because it isn't."Dr. Marks should know.He has treated more than 10,000 cases so the procedure now has become "efficient and predictable."A root canal is a dental procedure to save a damaged or infected tooth by removing the contents of the root canal, cleaning and disinfecting it, and then refilling and sealing it.Dr. Marks, who now lives in Cranford, graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in biology. He then received his dental degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey Dental School, now part of Rutgers University. He served a general practice residency at Booth Memorial Medical Center in Flushing, Queens, N.Y. He received his certificate of advance training in endodontics from New York Veterans Administration Medical Center.The match between the endodontist and Dr. Feret's practice seems a good one."When I first met Dr. Feret and his staff, I knew this was a quality dental practice, "Dr. Marks said. "The doctors and the staff have a high degree of dental proficiency. They are well trained and cordial. They view patients as a whole person rather than just a procedure."Westfield Smiles, the practice of Dr. Adam E. Feret, offers a wide range of dental services. These include preventive care, non-surgical and laser soft tissue management for periodontal (gum) disease, oral DNA testing and emergency dental care. The practice also provides the latest in smile rejuvenation, including whitening, cosmetic bonding, veneers, crowns, bridges, partials and dental implants.To allow more people access to quality dental care, Westfield Smiles offers a special membership plan. The plan includes two dental cleanings each year, one annual routine dental exam, emergency exams as needed, X-rays as needed and a 20% discount on all regular dental fees. There are no co-payments, no deductibles, no pre-existing condition exclusions, no waiting periods, no pre-determinations and no claim forms."The art and science of dentistry is constantly moving ahead. If you continue to do the same thing, you aren't standing still, you are slipping behind," said Brown, the practice administrator. "At Westfield Smiles, we are always looking to improve our practice because we really care about our patients and want to provide the best dental care for them."For more information, contact Westfield Smiles at (908) 233-9280.Westfield SmilesOffice of Dr. Adam Feret440 East Broad Street, Westfield, NJ 07090(908) 233-9280