McIntyre's Hosts Power Equipment Open House March 3

Equipment Demonstrations Conducted by Manufacturers' Representatives

McInttyre's open house, Westfield, NJ

Contact

Rich Herder

***@comcast.net Rich Herder

End

-- McIntyre's Locksmith and Lawnmower Shop, 450 North Avenue East, Westfield, will host an annual open house and customer appreciation day on Friday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Manufacturers' representatives will conduct product demonstrations and be available to answer customers' questions. For the event, prices will be reduced and purchases of $100 or more gives customers a chance to win one of several door prizes."Anybody who has ever used power equipment has questions about the best way to use it. Many companies have manuals and help lines, but this is a rare opportunity for our customers to meet representatives from the companies that make the equipment they need," Rich Herder, owner of McIntyre's (mcintyreslocklawn.com). "The more knowledge you have before buying power equipment, the better the decision you are going to make."Herder said that representatives of nearly a dozen manufacturers are scheduled to attend. They include: Bobcat, Wright, Scag, Red Max, Shindawa, Briggs and Stratton, Fradan, Saber Edge Mowers, Ariens, Little Wonder and Vortexx.To say thank you to its many customers, McIntyre's will also offer light breakfast From The Gourmet Deli in Cranford and lunch items catered by Xocolatz Restaurant & Grill of Westfield. The highlight of the food is an elaborate cake made in the shape of an item McIntyre's sells. One year, the cake was in the shape of power lawnmower. It was beautiful and delicious."We want to take care of customers," Herder said. "We want them to feel at home."Established in 1898, McIntyre's Locksmith and Lawnmower Shop has developed into a vastly successful business dealing with the sales and repair of landscape equipment such as Wright, Bobcat, Red Max, Scag, and Shindawa, as well as residential equipment including Ariens Saber Edge and Snapper. Mcintyre's is also a full service residential and commercial locksmith providing equipment such as Arrow, Schlage, Kwikset, and Mul-T-Lock and more. In addition, McIntyre's now offers surveillance systems.McIntyre's Locksmith and Lawnmower Shop has built a solid reputation and takes pride in providing quality products and outstanding customer service. McIntyre's clientele includes local homeowners, professional landscape specialists, government agencies (including boards of education and municipalities), apartment complexes, assisted living residences, real estate agents, as well as 25 to 50 walk-in customers daily.Having been in business for more than 100 years, and having witnessed previous economically trying times, McIntyre's relates to the struggles and pressures customers are experiencing. As a result, McIntyre's is doing everything possible to minimize the economical struggles of its customers by providing quality products and superior service at a fair and affordable price. Mcintyre's also offersassembly anddelivery on new units in the local surrounding towns (excluding hand held equipment).McIntyre's most recent attempt to ease the financial burden of customers is the open house scheduled for Friday, March 3 which offers equipment at reduced prices."It will be power equipment, food and fun," Herder said. "I am sure our customers will take this opportunity to get their questions answered, learn more about the vital equipment they use and to enjoy some good food."McIntyre's Locksmith and Lawnmower Shop450 North Avenue EastWestfield908-232-2528