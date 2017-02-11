 
News By Tag
* School
* Leadership Education
* Fundraising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jaco
  Puntarenas
  Costa Rica
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Peace Academy Costa Rica Launches Indiegogo Campaign For Program Development

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
School
Leadership Education
Fundraising

Industry:
Education

Location:
Jaco - Puntarenas - Costa Rica

JACO, Costa Rica - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Peace Academy Costa Rica (http://www.peaceacademycostarica.com) (PACR), a North American accredited full-service educational institution based out of Costa Rica, determined to provide an alternative education to the "textbook and test" approach typical in the Central American region, this week officially launched an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing for making their diverse program developments a reality.

Borne from a passion for integrating world awareness, peaceful cultivation, and leadership training into an educational facility in Costa Rica, PACR today has students from around the globe who are embracing the learning process through customized learning programs, unique to each of them.

"We are an educational team from Canada who selected Costa Rica as our school destination due to their view towards peace," said Tonia Shmordok, Founder and Owner of PACR. "Here in this peaceful safe haven is where we are teaching our students about world awareness and becoming leaders and peace ambassadors in their respective communities, and regions."

Intent on expanding their educational resources and impact on students both at PACR and abroad, the educational facility is seeking crowdfunding support to develop new awareness projects,  peace program initiatives and establish a scholarship fund.

Anyone who donates to the campaign will help welcome new students to the PACR community through scholarships, help develop quality peace programs both in Costa Rica and abroad, help complete awareness campaigns, and help design a student-created documentary about the best ideas and programs from around the world.

"We want anyone interested in our educational venture to share their passions and ideas with us," said Tonia. "This is a collaborative effort, and we are always open to learning about the latest educational developments. Spread the word on the launch of our crowdfunding campaign, and head on over today to watch a video about our amazing school."

For more information, visit: https://igg.me/at/pacr

Contact
Bassam Shmordok
***@peaceacademycostarica.com
End
Source:
Email:***@peaceacademycostarica.com Email Verified
Tags:School, Leadership Education, Fundraising
Industry:Education
Location:Jaco - Puntarenas - Costa Rica
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share