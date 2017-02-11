News By Tag
Quadratec Launches New 'Quadratec Academy' Knowledge Video Series
Instructional-style videos seek to inform and interest Jeep enthusiasts of all skill levels
Each video will correspond to a certain instructional level - such as 101, 201, 301 - and deal with many questions Quadratec has encountered over its 25-plus years such as hardtop or door removal, trail etiquette, vehicle maintenance, top storage, and more.
"Here at Quadratec, we get a lot of questions from people of all skill and experience levels," said Eric Ammerman, Quadratec's Director of Videography. "It can be somewhat tricky trying to share our knowledge with seasoned wheelers out there, while not leaving out those just looking to get into, or even those curious about, Jeeps. With that in mind, we're excited to offer this excellent, new video series."
Many of Quadratec's current how-to video projects feature installation instruction or narrowed-down advice based on certain Jeep products, which has certainly been popular Ammerman said, but it became clear a larger market was available for more general instructional videos outside of targeted products.
"Our goal with Quadratec Academy is to inform and share our experience with both veteran and novice Jeep enthusiasts alike," Ammerman said.
Quadratec Academy videos can be found under the 'how to' link on the company's media channel at http://www.quadratec.com/
ABOUT QUADRATEC –
Since 1990, Quadratec's mission is to always deliver Expert Advice and Unbeatable Prices to enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep® CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Quadratec's courteous factory-trained sales & customer service staff has the knowledge to make sure you, and your vehicle, get exactly what you need. Contact us at 800-745-2348 or http://www.quadratec.com/
Matthew Konkle
***@quadratec.com
