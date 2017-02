Green Guardian Bed Bug Elimination Products Can Save Your Reputation

Get rid of bed bugs discreetly and without harmful chemicals, with Green Guardian products, from Green Science Industries.

-- One bed bug is all it takes. A few bites after the being in the movie theater, or a bed bug that came home with you from vacation. No one wants to rent in an apartment building known to be infested. Imagine going to a hospital for a health issue, and you come home with bed bugs. You go see your grandmother in the nursing home; only to find bug bites dotting her arms. One person complains online, and you are ruined. Sure, you can hire an exterminator;but the damage is done. Now, the community sees only bed bugs. In today's day and age your reputation can be destroyed in a second."I'm not going back to the [movie theater]. I went to the movies with my kids, and now my home is infested with bed bugs!""I'm absolutely disgusted and appalled! After my first night [at the hotel] I noticed some bites on my hand and arm but had never had bed bugs so I didn't think much of it. On our second night I noticed swelling then on our third night I woke up completely covered from neck to toes with bites.… I found that they were bed bug bites."Protect your customers and your reputation with a product that works hard to kill bed bugs fast; and at a fraction of the cost of exterminators. Pest control for bed bugs can be costly. An extermination team can cost you not only the bill; but days of closing up shop to fumigate. Don't lose business over bed bugs.Green Guardian is our eco-friendly solution to bed bugs and other hard-shelled insects. It is non-toxic to mammals, while able to kill pests like roaches, bed bugs, ants, fleas, and more. No exterminator, no odor, no hassle, no dangerous chemicals. All you need is a bottle of Green Guardian, and a gallon of distilled water.Our Green Guardian Maintenance 6 prevents bed bugs and other hard-shelled from infesting for 6 months. This hypoallergenic and eco-friendly pre-treatment works like our extermination lines, and kills bed bugs that enter the treated area.Call Green Science Industries for more information.347 – 632 – 1903855 – 366 – 5223• Kills Bed Bugs and Roaches• Keeps Customers and Families Safeguarded• Easy To Apply• No Exterminator Needed• No Need For A License• Treat Once and Done• Companies Can Have Employees Apply Treatment• Home Owners Can Do It ThemselvesAbout Green Science Industries: Green Science Industries supplies bio-engineered, safe and effective pest control products direct to consumers for commercial and residential use. That's right: there's no exterminator's license necessary to purchase Green Science Industries products, because they are completely safe to apply and use. (25 Exemptions)Visit http://www.greenscienceindustries.com for details.