Green Guardian Bed Bug Elimination Products Can Save Your Reputation
Get rid of bed bugs discreetly and without harmful chemicals, with Green Guardian products, from Green Science Industries.
Local Homeowner - "I'm not going back to the [movie theater]. I went to the movies with my kids, and now my home is infested with bed bugs!"
Hotel Customer – "I'm absolutely disgusted and appalled! After my first night [at the hotel] I noticed some bites on my hand and arm but had never had bed bugs so I didn't think much of it. On our second night I noticed swelling then on our third night I woke up completely covered from neck to toes with bites.… I found that they were bed bug bites."
Protect your customers and your reputation with a product that works hard to kill bed bugs fast; and at a fraction of the cost of exterminators. Pest control for bed bugs can be costly. An extermination team can cost you not only the bill; but days of closing up shop to fumigate. Don't lose business over bed bugs.
Green Guardian is our eco-friendly solution to bed bugs and other hard-shelled insects. It is non-toxic to mammals, while able to kill pests like roaches, bed bugs, ants, fleas, and more. No exterminator, no odor, no hassle, no dangerous chemicals. All you need is a bottle of Green Guardian, and a gallon of distilled water.
Our Green Guardian Maintenance 6 prevents bed bugs and other hard-shelled from infesting for 6 months. This hypoallergenic and eco-friendly pre-treatment works like our extermination lines, and kills bed bugs that enter the treated area.
Call Green Science Industries for more information.
347 – 632 – 1903
855 – 366 – 5223
• Kills Bed Bugs and Roaches
• Keeps Customers and Families Safeguarded
• Easy To Apply
• No Exterminator Needed
• No Need For A License
• Treat Once and Done
• Companies Can Have Employees Apply Treatment
• Home Owners Can Do It Themselves
About Green Science Industries: Green Science Industries supplies bio-engineered, safe and effective pest control products direct to consumers for commercial and residential use. That's right: there's no exterminator's license necessary to purchase Green Science Industries products, because they are completely safe to apply and use. (25 Exemptions)
Visit http://www.greenscienceindustries.com for details.
Contact
Green Science Industries
Contact: Lenore Saracino
855-366-5223
***@greenscienceindustries.com
