Green Science Industries Offers Green DIY Bed Bug Elimination Product That Saves Money

Also eliminates all hard shelled insects, but safe for family and pets

Green Science - Staten Island NY

(855) 366-5223

(855) 366-5223

-- Green Science Industries announces the launch of a green bed bug elimination product that has been proven extremely effective and safe. Green Guardian Eliminator holds FIFRA 25b exemption, which means it's a non-toxic product to humans or mammals. It only kills insects with hard shells. Green Guardian Products by Green Science Industries will also eliminate roaches, fleas, and anything with a hard outer shell within 30 seconds while leaving the environment safe for humans and their pets. Green Science products are so safe you don't need an exterminator's license to apply them. You can do it yourself. There are no harmful carcinogens. It's not a pesticide. You just spray it on and it works.Sam Saracino – President of Green Science Industries States"Why spend money unnecessarily?Our Green Guardian bed bug elimination products are green, cost effective, easily applied and safe, with a one year – No Questions Asked Guarantee. Why pay monthly fees to an exterminator?"Customer – "I wished I used Green Science first! It was fast, easy and inexpensive"Green Guardian is ideal for use in schools, hospitals, theatres, hotels and motels, locker rooms, dorm rooms, cruise ships, homes and apartments. It can be sprayed onto any fabric and into cracks and crevices. No more monthly service calls. One application is guaranteed for a year.Here's how it works. Green Science products are pumped from a sprayer. The liquid solution removes the waxy outer shell of insects like bed bugs, roaches, ants, fleas and similar pests. Once the shell dries the insect dies within 30 seconds.The product is harmless to family or pets. It comes in six ounce bottles. You add one gallon of distilled water and put it into an ordinary plastic sprayer. Just simply apply it to affected areas. You don't need an exterminator. Do it yourself, and save lots of money. The product is odorless. It will not stain. It's non-toxic, and there is no better product on the market today.Call Green Science Industries for more information.347 – 632 – 1903855 – 366 – 5223info@greenscienceindustries.comwww.greenscienceindustries.com• Kills Bed Bugs and Roaches• Keeps Customers and Families Safeguarded• Easy To Apply• No Exterminator Needed• No Need For A License• Treat Once and Done• Companies Can Have Employees Apply Treatment• Home Owners Can Do It ThemselvesGreen Science Industries supplies bio-engineered, safe and effective pest control products direct to consumers for commercial and residential use. That's right: there's no exterminator's license necessary to purchase Green Science Industries products, because they are completely safe to apply and use. (25 Exemptions)