Green Science Industries Offers Green DIY Bed Bug Elimination Product That Saves Money
Also eliminates all hard shelled insects, but safe for family and pets
Sam Saracino – President of Green Science Industries States
"Why spend money unnecessarily?
Customer – "I wished I used Green Science first! It was fast, easy and inexpensive"
Green Guardian is ideal for use in schools, hospitals, theatres, hotels and motels, locker rooms, dorm rooms, cruise ships, homes and apartments. It can be sprayed onto any fabric and into cracks and crevices. No more monthly service calls. One application is guaranteed for a year.
Here's how it works. Green Science products are pumped from a sprayer. The liquid solution removes the waxy outer shell of insects like bed bugs, roaches, ants, fleas and similar pests. Once the shell dries the insect dies within 30 seconds.
The product is harmless to family or pets. It comes in six ounce bottles. You add one gallon of distilled water and put it into an ordinary plastic sprayer. Just simply apply it to affected areas. You don't need an exterminator. Do it yourself, and save lots of money. The product is odorless. It will not stain. It's non-toxic, and there is no better product on the market today.
Call Green Science Industries for more information.
347 – 632 – 1903
855 – 366 – 5223
info@greenscienceindustries.com
www.greenscienceindustries.com
• Kills Bed Bugs and Roaches
• Keeps Customers and Families Safeguarded
• Easy To Apply
• No Exterminator Needed
• No Need For A License
• Treat Once and Done
• Companies Can Have Employees Apply Treatment
• Home Owners Can Do It Themselves
About Green Science Industries: Green Science Industries supplies bio-engineered, safe and effective pest control products direct to consumers for commercial and residential use. That's right: there's no exterminator's license necessary to purchase Green Science Industries products, because they are completely safe to apply and use. (25 Exemptions)
http://greenscienceindustries.com/
Media Contact
Green Science - Staten Island NY
(855) 366-5223
***@greenscienceindustries.com
