Hidden Figures celebrates women in tech, but fresh data shows that the ratio is not changing
• 58% of UK startups report they have no women in c-level positions • Mums in Technology and Silicon Valley Bank take over Odeon Covent Garden for a free screening of Hidden Figures in celebration of International Women's Day
The event celebrates International Women's Day (8th March) and will be attended by women and men working hard to improve diversity in tech.
The film comes just as fresh data is released about the lack of diversity in tech. It is well-known that women are underrepresented on startup boards and in the executive suite. For all the work being done to change this ratio, survey respondents report there is no progress in the aggregate. Leading into 2017, 70% of UK startups report having no women on their boards, and more than half (58%) have no women in executive positions.
Hidden Figures is based on an incredible untold story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson—brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.
Mums in Technology's Founder, June Angelides, said " If a film like this had come out when I was a lot younger, perhaps I would have been braver to carry on with chemistry and physics at secondary school and not listened to my teacher who suggested I switch to the arts".
Erin Platts, Head of Commercial Banking at Silicon Valley Bank, added: "There is still much to do to address diversity in tech, notably gender diversity. Whilst it's tough to see slow progress, achieving balance starts with great education and encouraging young people of all genders and backgrounds into STEM. Our goal at Silicon Valley Bank is to work at a grassroots level to get kids coding, mums into tech and minority groups given all the same opportunities."
This free screening of the movie is aimed to encourage more women into tech and inspire young girls in reaching their goals and believing in the impossible.
About Mums in Technology:
Mums in Technology trains women in foundational coding skills and tech literacy during the maternity period within a child-inclusive, parent-friendly learning environment. By removing childcare obstacles and challenging cultural perceptions of motherhood, we empower women to envision new possibilities for their futures, while diversifying the talent pool and driving economic growth. Learn more at http://mumsintechnology.co.uk
About Silicon Valley Bank UK:
For more than 30 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative businesses, enterprises and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides a range of targeted financial services and expertise through its office in the UK. With commercial and international banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. The UK's leading technology and life science businesses, in all stages of development, look to SVB's niche expertise, experience and unparalleled network, as they grow at home and tackle new markets abroad. Learn more at http://svb.com/
Silicon Valley Bank is registered in England and Wales at Alphabeta, 14-18 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1BR, UK under No. FC029579. Silicon Valley Bank is authorised and regulated by the California Department of Business Oversight and the United States Federal Reserve Bank; authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority with number 577295; and subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority are available from us on request.
