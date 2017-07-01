Mums in Tech & RADA in Business Debut Programme for Women Returners

"Return with Impact and Influence" launches 1st August supported by techUK

Return with Impact and Influence (Returners Programme)

-- Mums in Tech is pleased to announce the launch of their returners programme designed and operated in partnership with RADA in Business and supported by techUK. The programme is focused on developing the confidence and leadership skills of women returning to the workforce after career breaks; with the first programme commencing: Tuesday, 1st August at RADA Studios.A recent study released byincluded worrying statistics about the silent crisis plaguing women returning to work after career breaks, including:· 60% of returning mothers felt less or no confidence when coming back to work· 14% of women take a cut in responsibility at work after their maternity leave· Only 16% of women's careers have progressed since having childrenThe aim of the programme is to help women face the challenges that await them when they return to work by developing tools, skills and strategies to ensure that they are not only able to grow and perform in the work environment, but to help them become the best versions of themselves.With the help of sponsors, Mums in Tech are able to offer(worth £1,100) for the inaugural programme 1-2 August 2017.Of the programme, June Angelides – founder of Mums in Technology says: "Looking back at my career, I can think of numerous instances where having the tools to confidently voice my opinions or ask for a pay rise would have been invaluable.After kids, it's normal for your confidence to take a dip, regardless of your level of seniority. We want to make sure we are seeing more women heading for the boardroom and taking up their seats."Jaqueline de Rojas – president of techUK who are supporting this endeavor says: "Who wouldn't want to learn how to access confidence, create positive energy and assume a position of command in the blink of an eye?These are just a few of the practical techniques I took away from my recent 'RADA in Business' experience. For women returners, this course created by Mums In Technology, RADA and techUK, is invaluable. I am so struck by the words of Christine Lagarde: "Powerful women don't get there by accident." "For further information and to apply for the course visit::Follow – @MumsinTech @techUK @RADA_London on Twitter and Instagram#ImpactandInfluence #WomenReturners #ReturnwithConfidence #WomeninTechAbout Mums in Technology:Mums in Technology trains women in foundational coding skills and tech literacy during the maternity period within a child-inclusive, parent-friendly learning environment. By removing childcare obstacles and challenging cultural perceptions of motherhood, we empower women to envision new possibilities for their futures, while diversifying the talent pool and driving economic growth.About RADA Women in Business:RADA in Business Ltd is the commercial subsidiary of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (charity no. 312819). All profits are gifted to the Academy to help cover the costs of running an educational organisation with the highest possible standards.Since the company's creation in 2001, it has grown to become an essential revenue stream for RADA and plays a crucial role in ensuring RADA maintains its status as a centre of artistic excellence and the English speaking world's most renowned drama school.About techUK:techUK represents the companies and technologies that are defining today the world that we will live in tomorrow. More than 950 companies are members of techUK. Collectively they employ approximately 700,000 people, about half of all tech sector jobs in the UK. These companies range from leading FTSE 100 companies to new innovative start-ups. The majority of our members are small and medium-sized businesses.techUK is committed to helping its members grow, by:• Developing markets• Developing relationships and networks• Reducing business costs• Reducing business risks