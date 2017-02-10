News By Tag
Portwell Announces Its First SMARC Module with Low Power x86 Processor
Portwell's PSMC-M101, a SMARC 2.0 module, based on Intel Atom Processor E3900 series, Pentium and Celeron processors, features Infineon OPTIGA Trust IC, industrial temperature support and Intel Gen 9 3D graphics with up to 18 Execution Units.
The PSMC-M101 is also embedded with Infineon's OPTIGA™ Trust IC which is designed to protect embedded systems from unauthorized accessories, replacement parts or disposables. With the unique Infineon data authentication feature, a field system with Portwell PSMC-M101 module inside is capable of offering protection against unauthorized re-use or re-provisioning of original parts. Also together with SGeT newest improved and particularly rich feature set on SMARC 2.0 specification, it is believed that the credit card-sized module will offer major advancements in technology and performance soon to replace previous SMARC 1.1 based designs.
The SMARC 2.0 based PSMC-M101 supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4 (2400MT/s) RAM. In addition to supporting Linux® and Windows® 10 like the other modules, the PSMC-M101 also supports Android™, Microsoft® Windows® IoT Core, and VxWorks® 7 on request. And despite the supposed lack of eMMC compatibility in SMARC 2.0, the PSMC-M101 module supports up to 64GB of eMMC 5.0.
The multimedia features on PSMC-M101 include dual-channel LVDS (up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz), which can be swapped out for eDP, DisplayPort 1.2 (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels) and HDMI 1.4b (up to 3840 x 2160), as well as 2x MIPI CSI camera interfaces.
The PSMC-M101 is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 (1x OTG), 6x USB 2.0 (1x OTG), 1x SDIO3.0, 1x SATA 3, and 4x PCIe Gen 2 lanes. Also onboard are 1x I2C, 1x SPI (eSPI support), 4x UART, 12x GPIO, 1x I2S, and HD audio featuring an integrated audio DSP with Intel® Smart Sound Technology. The module includes Portwell's Board Controller and ACPI 5.0 power management, and can handle industrial -40 to 85°C temperatures.
The PSMC-M101 supports 14nm-fabricated Intel® Atom™ Processor E39xx series, Intel® Celeron® Processor N3350, or Intel® Pentium® Processor N4200:
• Intel Atom x7-E3950 — 4x cores @ 1.6GHz/2.0GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 12W TDP
• Intel Atom x5-E3940 — 4x cores @ 1.6GHz/1.8GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 9.5W TDP
• Intel Atom x5-E3930 — 2x cores @ 1.3GHz/1.8GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6.5W TDP
• Intel Celeron N3350 — 2x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.4GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W TDP
• Intel Pentium N4200 — 4x cores @ 1.1GHz/2.5GHz, 2MB L2 cache, 6W TDP
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at http://www.portwell.com.
Intel, Atom, Pentium and Celeron are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Media Contact
American Portwell Technology, Inc./Susan Wei
510-403-3399
***@portwell.com
