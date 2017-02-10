News By Tag
MemxPro Launches U.2 and M.2 PCIe Gen 3x4 SSDs with 3D MLC Flash
Moderate capacities of U.2 SSD now available for specific server applications from the world's 3rd manufacturer of U.2 SSD
The SSD market has been growing rapidly and SATA III products have become a primary storage option. The theoretical maximum speed of SATA III is 6Gb/s. MemxPro actively develops a new generation of PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD with 4 lanes and a theoretical maximum speed of 32Gb/s. Supported by PCI Express, the high-speed serial computer expansion bus, it allows many times faster potential bandwidth than SATA 6Gb/s.
MemxPro U.2 PCIe SSD series incorporates advanced 3D MLC flash, which boosts storage performance and endurance. 3D NAND technology stacks flash cells vertically and this dramatically increases density. As 3D NAND flash expands the number of bits per square millimeter, their wafer capacity and bit output also increases. So far, 2D planar flash technology using a 1x nanometer miniature process is as close to its practical scaling and reliability as is currently permitted. The manufacturing of 3D NAND can take place in the same factory by simply adding a few additional steps to the laying process, and it reduces the cost per gigabyte and enhances endurance and reliability.
MemxPro U.2 PCIe A4E is available in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB with up to 1,454MB/s sequential read and 969MB/s sequential write. It can perform up to 86,500 random read IOPS and 155,500 random write IOPS. Another product series, M.2 PCIe A4 is compliant with the M.2 (NGFF) standard of 22mm wide by 80mm long. Its small footprint permits flexible deployment for embedded applications where space is limited. U.2 PCIe A4E and M.2 PCIe A4E are in mass production and have samples for customer testing. In the near future, PCIe NVMe will evolve to be the next-generation SSD interface for network-ready IoT and industrial storage applications.
U.2 and M.2 PCIe series run MemxPro self-build SMARTPro device monitoring management software with disk status information including health status, device temperature, disk activity, and estimated lifecycle duration. MemxPro also provides customization services for various OS platforms to meet customers' specific requirements, accelerating product development and time-to-market. As demand for SSDs is poised to rise, MemxPro will continue to strengthen its SSD product portfolio and value-added service to satisfy diversified needs. Please visit the website for more PCIe Gen3 x4 product information.
About MemxPro
MemxPro provides reliable industrial memory and flash storage solutions with integrated design services to cater for the customized needs of industrial OEM customers. Products are used in a variety of applications including automation and manufacturing, environmental control, military and aerospace, network and communications, automotive and transportation, medical & healthcare, gaming, retail and more. At present, MemxPro's main product lines focus on DRAM and flash memory storage devices through PCI Express, SATA and USB high-speed storage interfaces, and support various capacities in different form factors. MemxPro strives to deliver high-quality products and unsurpassed service, becoming one of the leading brands for industrial memory solutions around the world. For more information, please visit www.memxpro.com or email us at info@memxpro.com.
MemxPro Inc.
info@memxpro.com
