News By Tag
* Tech
* Code
* Youth
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Innovate Globally Launches New Tech Mobile Bus Session With Hour Of Code
CodeTechIQ™ presents an #Hourofcode session with Westchester High Schools Students
"I believe that one of the things lacking among the students we work with is the understanding of entrepreneurship and how to use their brilliance in the tech space of innovation,"
The mobile tech bus allows Douglas and her team to travel from neighborhood to neighborhood offering youth an opportunity to learn how to become coders and developers, designers and marketers, product enthusiasts and come together, to share ideas, form teams, build products and launch companies despite the lack of community resources provided to them.
The one of a kind "Tech Mobile Bus" Bus is equipped with Wi-Fi, 70 inch flat screen display, 12 monitors for Skype remote instruction and 20 lap tops. The bus not only allows for Douglas to teach the students code technology, one of the three components to her Innovate Globally business model, but also the DigiTech curriculum as well. DigiTech IQ focuses specifically on the Arts within STEAM initiatives, allowing youth that have an interest in digital arts and graphics to focus on learning how to create prototypes, websites and multimedia projects.
"We wanted to create a space for creativity as it relates to coding and digital branding. Instead of creating that space somewhere else, we decided to bring our technology to them," said Douglas.
This coming spring, Douglas will be partnering with Los Angeles Southwest College to host the next Tech Mobile Bus "Hour of Code." Through implementing these code academies, Shelon hopes to continue to emphasizing the importance of technology, strategic planning, business coaching and business ownership.
Join the Social Media buzz and conversation:
#IGLY #CodeTechIQ #HourofCode
About Hour of Code
The Hour of Code is a global movement by Computer Science Education Week and Code.org reaching tens of millions of students in 180+ countries through a one-hour introduction to computer science and computer programming. Learn more about Hour of Code by visiting their website https://hourofcode.com/
About Innovate Globally
Innovate Globally provides hands-on experiences where students can find out not only if they have startup ideas that are viable but learn how to actually develop and deploy them into billion dollar valuations. Learn more about Innovate Globally by visiting website http://igly.co
Media is invited to contact Shelon Douglas, Founder and CEO, for interviews, features and/or highlights regarding Innovate Globally.
Contact
Shelon Douglas
***@igly.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse