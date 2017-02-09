THINKWARE Increases Chinese Presence through Attendance at AAITF

World leading Korean dash cam company, THINKWARE, will exhibit at the Automotive Aftermarket Industry and Tuning Trade Fair [AAITF] in Shenzhen, China in a move to more heavily target the Chinese market.

-- World leading Korean dash cam company, THINKWARE, will exhibit at the Automotive Aftermarket Industry and Tuning Trade Fair [AAITF] in Shenzhen, China in a move to more heavily target the Chinese market. The company will exhibit its top dash cams at the fair, taking place from February 15-17, 2017.THINKWARE will present its new connected dash cam with IoT, the F800 Air, which received the CES "2017 Innovation Award" in the car audio/video category.Visitors will be able to test THINKWARE's new Internet of Things technology called 'THINKWARE CLOUD', and enhanced night time video recording technology 'Super Night Vision 2.0.'THINKWARE will debut its HX700 featuring a 3.5 full touch LCD display, 2 channel Super Clear HD, and Time Lapse Photography. Also on show will be the QX800 featuring 2 channel QHD recording and Ultra Night Vision. Both dash cams will be available in the Chinese and Asian markets.The decision to participate in AAITF is driven by THINKWARE's international outlook, with the goal of facilitating and growing its global business development within the automotive and technology industries in China.Brian Yang, THINKWARE's General Manager of Global Business Department, said "Since many Asian automotive industry experts participate in AAITF, this is a great opportunity for us to expand awareness of the THINKWARE brand and its technology. Through this trade fair, we will promote our product as well as examine recent automotive industry developments in China."THINKWARE is the highest selling dash cam brand in the competitive Korean market, and continues to receive positive responses from reviewers. THINKWARE products are available at more than 2,200 stores worldwide including Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart in North America.Global IT corporation, THINKWARE was founded in Korea back in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE hasestablished itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.Spearheading the competition with world class image processing technologies and intuitive user friendly interface, THINKWARE debuted their DASH CAM lines in the North American market in April 2014. THINKWARE has confirmed the export of their DASH CAM lines to 10 other countries including UK, Australia, Singapore, and Japan.At CES 2017, THINKWARE was honored with the Innovation award in the car audio/video category with F800 Air. In 2015, THINKWARE received the CES Innovation award in the interior car accessories category for excellence in technology and design.For more information, visit the company's website at www.thinkware.com.