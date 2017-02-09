 
News By Tag
* Orlando
* Radio
* Talk Radio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Orlando's Newest Talk Radio Station Launches

Talk Radio Orlando brings to Central Florida a new era of broadcasting.
 
 
Talk Radio Orlando logo
Talk Radio Orlando logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Orlando
* Radio
* Talk Radio

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Companies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Talk Radio Orlando will be the first of a nationwide network of stations being launched under the umbrella of the new Talk America Radio Network, based in Orlando.  Talk America Radio Network will also be a full Radio Syndication Company with terrestrial radio station distribution as well as host, production, affiliate, and consultation services.

Bob Long, Founder and CEO, brings more than 30 years of national syndication experience to the project and is sculpting Talk Radio Orlando to offer the best of independently syndicated shows not currently heard in Orlando along with local shows on every topic.  The company is made up of true broadcasters who love radio and want to bring back the magic and power of radio that has been destroyed in the corporate cookie cutter like stations that dominate AM and FM Bands across the USA.

Talk Radio Orlando will be the first in series of Major Market Internet talk/variety radio stations broadcasting online.  These stations will be easily heard on all computers, phones, Bluetooth speakers, Alexa/Google Home, and streaming apps on most new vehicles.

With the demise of the local owned and operated stations, there is no minor league system anymore for young broadcasters to work on their skills and launch into bigger markets.  Talk Radio Orlando will serve that purpose and will also bring back a lot of the fun and thought-provoking talk that has been lost in recent decades.

For listeners like the millennial generation, the smartphone functions as the modern day transistor radio. On weekends, Talk Radio Orlando will offer national shows in the following in over 15 niche topics or hobbies.  Operating out of the KDS Recording Studios, the same studio used by the Back Street Boys, O-Town, and NSYNC, Talk Radio Orlando has access to 3 state of art studio facilities.

Talk Radio Orlando has both Apple and Android platform free apps for mobile listening.  Listeners will be able to choose the live show on the air or an archive of an earlier broadcast.  Talk Radio Orlando's website is http://www.talkradioorlando.com .

To request an interview with Bob Long or for more information call 407-995-6702.

Media Contact
Bob Long
407-995-6702
bob@talkradioorlando.com
End
Source:Talk Radio Orlando
Email:***@talkradioorlando.com Email Verified
Tags:Orlando, Radio, Talk Radio
Industry:Media
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Local Element Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share