Talk Radio Show Auditions Being Offered by Orlando's New Digital Talk Station
The New Digital Age of Broadcasting has arrived in Orlando. Talk Radio Orlando brings to the nation a new era of Broadcasting.
Bob Long, Founder and CEO, brings more than 30 years of national syndication experience to the project and is sculpting Talk Radio Orlando to offer the best of independently syndicated shows not currently heard in Orlando along with local shows on every topic. The company is made up of true broadcasters who love radio and want to bring back the magic and power of radio that has been destroyed in the corporate cookie cutter like stations that dominate AM and FM Bands across the USA.
Talk Radio Orlando will be the first in series of Major Market Internet online nationwide Talk-Variety Radio stations broadcasting online. Easily heard on all computers, phones, Bluetooth speakers, Alexa/Google Home, and streaming apps on most new vehicles.
With the demise of the local owned and operated stations, there is no minor league system anymore for young broadcasters to work on their skills and launch into bigger markets. Talk Radio Orlando will serve that purpose and will also bring back a lot of the fun and thought-provoking talk that has been lost in recent decades.
For listeners like the millennial generation, the smartphone functions as the modern day transistor radio. On weekends, Talk Radio Orlando will offer national shows in the following in over 15 niche topics or hobbies. Operating out of the KDS Recording Studios, Talk Radio Orlando has access to 3 state of art studio facilities.
Sam Gaw, Marketing Director and Partner, will oversee the new website, digital marketing, and temporarily oversee the news department. Sam owns Local Element Media ( http://www.localelementmedia.com ), a digital marketing company based in Orlando, and is a strategic partner in companies like Soapbox Entertainment based in LA and Z Marketing Partners in Indianapolis. In 2013, Sam sold a one-page news website to Salem Media Group (a public company - formerly Salem Communications)
Talk Radio Orlando has both Apple and Android platform free apps for mobile listening. Listeners will be able to choose the live show on the air or an archive of an earlier broadcast. Talk Radio Orlando's website is http://www.talkradioorlando.com .
To request an interview with Bob Long or Sam Gaw or for more information call 407-995-6702.
Media Contact
Bob Long
407-995-6702
bob@talkradioorlando.com
