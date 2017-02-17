News By Tag
Come Meet the 2016 NY Rose, Kristen Stack
Come and meet the 2016 New York Rose, Kristen Stack! There will also be 50/50s and other raffles to raise money for the New York Rose Center with live music from John Walsh & Friends.
Date: Friday, February 17, 2017
Location: Keane's Bar & Restaurant
4342 Katonah Ave.
Bronx, NY 10470
Time: 7:00 PM
New York Rose of Tralee Selection Weekend: April 28-30th, 2017
Selection Night: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY
International Festival: August 16-22, 2017, Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland
