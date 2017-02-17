Come Meet the 2016 NY Rose, Kristen Stack

2016 NY Rose Kristen Stack

-- The Rose of Tralee Festival is an international competition which is celebrated among Irish Communities all over the world. The festival, held annually in the town of Tralee, in County Kerry, takes its inspiration from a nineteenth-century ballad of the same name about a woman called Mary, who because of her beauty was called. New York has a long history of participation in the festival due to the large number of Irish immigrants who came to this state. The winner of the NY Festival will go on to Tralee in August.Come and meet the 2016 New York Rose, Kristen Stack! There will also be 50/50s and other raffles to raise money for the New York Rose Center with live music from John Walsh & Friends.Date: Friday, February 17, 2017Location: Keane's Bar & Restaurant4342 Katonah Ave.Bronx, NY 10470Time: 7:00 PMNew York Rose of Tralee Selection Weekend: April 28-30th, 2017Selection Night: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NYInternational Festival: August 16-22, 2017, Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland