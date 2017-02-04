News By Tag
Researchers once again "discover" that type 2 diabetes is linked to genes
What's really new? An anti-obesity/anti-diabetes lifestyle that enables non-medical control of health, weight, wellness and prevents or controls type 2 diabetes. This lifestyle program has been kept from the public for over 50 years!
Over fifty years ago, it was proven that genes and environmental stressors contribute to the progression of metabolic syndrome to pre diabetes to type 2 diabetes. These stressors include: consuming a high carbohydrate diet, becoming overweight and over-fat, lack of exercise, normal hormonal changes like puberty and menopause, inflammation, pain, emotional and physical stress, certain medications (steroids, certain anti-depressants)
The following medical conditions also progress as the environmental stressors accumulate: overweight/
As the progression toward type 2 diabetes continues, a person's body becomes "fatter." Those with the genes for type 2 diabetes and an accumulation of environmental stressors also share a hormonal anomaly. Over time, everyone who eventually develops type 2 diabetes will over- produce the fat gain hormone; insulin.
Excess insulin release (that occurs in response to a rise in blood glucose from the consumption of a high carbohydrate diet during the awake hours and the liver's normal release of glycogen between meals and during sleep time, builds a "fat body."
Increased fat stores on the body (belly fat, midline fat, back fat, love handles), in the blood (cholesterol and triglycerides)
Over 50 years ago, the medical community had a choice. They were responsible to deliver nutrition guidelines to those with heat disease, high blood pressure, overweight, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. The choice was between an anti obesity/anti-
Unfortunately, the medical community decided to focus on decreasing calories and fat in the US diet. A low calorie, low fat diet is a high carbohydrate diet. High carbohdyrate intake causes spikes in blood glucose that trigger insulin release. Since 60% of the adult population has the genetic predisposition to type 2 diabetes and over-release of the fat gain hormone insulin, our nation began it's downward health spiral to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's disease.
Look at pictures from the 1950's and you will see that most people were normal weight. They did not count calories or consume low fat foods. Very few had type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, or were overweight/obese. Fast forward to 2017; our nation now has epidemics of these medical conditions.
The low calorie, low fat diet prompted feverish production of low fat and fat-free products including ice cream, creamer, butter/margarine ,sweets, snacks, salad dressings, mayonnaisse, gravy and more. Supermarkets were and are inundated with "Fat Free" "Low Fat" and "Lite" food products.
As the public tried to adopt a low calorie, low fat lifestyle....they became fatter and sicker.
When a balanced diet was consumed in the 1950's, medications for weight- related medical conditions were few and far between. Fast forward to 2017 and the majority of adults take at least one medication for hypertension, blood glucose, cholesterol, anxiety/depression.
Am I saying that the truth about a preventive diet/lifestyle was kept from the US public and that inappropriate diet guidelines still exist that fast forward disease progression and epidemics? YES I AM.
Please make available to the public the following series of articles that explain the root cause of their uncontrollable weight and medical conditions. The medical answer is "take this prescription"
Passing along this information will be the first time most your readership will learn the truth and have the tools they need to direct their future health and wellness. They will also have decreased need for weight-related medications and medical procedures.
I am available for public speaking events, interviews, articles. My goal is to spread the truth and empower the people.
