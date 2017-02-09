 
Uptown Funk To Hit Town Moor Turf At Doncaster Racecourse

 
 
Mark Ronson to play at Doncaster Racecourse
DONCASTER, England - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Doncaster Racecourse, home to world class racing and summer venue to global music stars, is delighted to announce that DJ Mark Ronson will be performing after racing at the Construction Index Race Day on Saturday 1st July 2017.

Ronson, five-time-Grammy-award winning artist and producer, who has worked with huge names in the industry will showcase his inimitable talent to the crowds who are expected to flock to the event.

"Mark Ronson is a hugely popular musical talent who is guaranteed to create a fantastic party atmosphere for our race goers and we are thrilled to welcome such a renowned name to our venue," said Abby Chandler Marketing Manager Doncaster Racecourse. "He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry across the last two decades and we are sure that it will be an evening packed of iconic hits that everyone knows."

Ronson has always been a major player in the music scene across the world but perhaps is best known for his work with legends such as Amy Winehouse, Adele and his own release the memorable 'Uptown Funk' with Bruno Mars.

"Our 'Sun Bets' Music Live nights are always a real highlight of our summer season and are the perfect event for race goers and music lovers alike often with one discovering a new found love of the other!" said Abby. "Our evening racing is a really enjoyable occasion for racing aficionados and also family and friends taking advantage of the long summer nights to spend quality time together."

Tickets are now available and are priced from just £28. Details and timings will be released closer to the event.

Further details can be found by visiting http://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/fixtures/?...

Source:Doncaster Racecourse
