Uptown Funk To Hit Town Moor Turf At Doncaster Racecourse
Ronson, five-time-Grammy-
"Mark Ronson is a hugely popular musical talent who is guaranteed to create a fantastic party atmosphere for our race goers and we are thrilled to welcome such a renowned name to our venue," said Abby Chandler Marketing Manager Doncaster Racecourse. "He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry across the last two decades and we are sure that it will be an evening packed of iconic hits that everyone knows."
Ronson has always been a major player in the music scene across the world but perhaps is best known for his work with legends such as Amy Winehouse, Adele and his own release the memorable 'Uptown Funk' with Bruno Mars.
"Our 'Sun Bets' Music Live nights are always a real highlight of our summer season and are the perfect event for race goers and music lovers alike often with one discovering a new found love of the other!" said Abby. "Our evening racing is a really enjoyable occasion for racing aficionados and also family and friends taking advantage of the long summer nights to spend quality time together."
Tickets are now available and are priced from just £28. Details and timings will be released closer to the event.
Further details can be found by visiting http://www.doncaster-
