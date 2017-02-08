News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Moss & Associates Promotes Stephen Chang to Vice President/Project Executive
In his new capacity, Chang will oversee multi-million dollar projects from preconstruction through project completion, with a special emphasis on LEED projects.
"Stephen has been a critical asset to the continuous growth of our company," said Scott Moss, president of Moss & Associates. "His knowledge and LEED project experience has helped him become a leader within our industry. We are sure he will continue to lead Moss the right direction as we continue our national expansion."
Chang was named one of ENR's 2014 Top 20 Under 40, which recognizes the excellence of young construction professionals. He serves as the president of the United States Green Building Council South Florida Region and is a member of the Cooper City Church of God.
Chang received his Bachelor of Science in building construction from University of Florida. He has been LEED AP BD+C since 2007. Chang resides with his wife and three children in Davie.
About Moss:
Moss & Associates (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices from Hawai'i to the Caribbean, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse