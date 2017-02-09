 
News By Tag
* House Blueprints
* Tiny Home
* House Plans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Regina
  Saskatchewan
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Robinson Residential Design Provides Design for Idea Home at Minneapolis Home and Garden Show

Robinson Residential are the featured design company for this year's Idea Home this year at the Minneapolis Home and Garden Show.
 
REGINA, Saskatchewan - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Robinson Residential Design will feature prominently at the 2017 Minneapolis Home and Garden Show, taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center , Feb 24-26 and March 3-5.

They are the designers behind this year's Idea Home – an innovative and energy efficient home that is open for visitors during the entire show. Principal Designer, John Robinson states, "It is a contemporary home built of SIPS (Structural Insulated Panels) which is an energy efficient alternative to traditional framing and eliminates the need for a vented attic." The innovative, contemporary design is further enhanced by the brightness of the home. "The major living spaces focus on a wall of full length windows which bring light into the interior," adds Robinson.

Robinson Residential will also be featured in the Tiny House Village at the Show. Known in the Tiny House community for their contemporary designs, fans and newcomers alike will have an opportunity to walk through a 28' Dragonfly, built and displayed by Utopian Villas out of Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Representatives from Robinson Residential will be near the entrance to the Idea Home and be available for questions or consultations for any new house plans or Tiny Home designs.

Robinson Residential are excited to be able to contribute their design expertise to this year's Home and Garden Show. Over the last 20 years, they have built a solid reputation for their innovative design of homes and cottages in all sizes and styles. Featured earlier this year on HGTV for their Tiny House Dragonfly design, they have become known across North America as a company who is passionate about design excellence. http://robinsonplans.com/

Contact
Janet Robinson
***@robinsonplans.com
End
Source:
Email:***@robinsonplans.com
Tags:House Blueprints, Tiny Home, House Plans
Industry:Construction
Location:Regina - Saskatchewan - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share