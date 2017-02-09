News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Robinson Residential Design Provides Design for Idea Home at Minneapolis Home and Garden Show
Robinson Residential are the featured design company for this year's Idea Home this year at the Minneapolis Home and Garden Show.
They are the designers behind this year's Idea Home – an innovative and energy efficient home that is open for visitors during the entire show. Principal Designer, John Robinson states, "It is a contemporary home built of SIPS (Structural Insulated Panels) which is an energy efficient alternative to traditional framing and eliminates the need for a vented attic." The innovative, contemporary design is further enhanced by the brightness of the home. "The major living spaces focus on a wall of full length windows which bring light into the interior," adds Robinson.
Robinson Residential will also be featured in the Tiny House Village at the Show. Known in the Tiny House community for their contemporary designs, fans and newcomers alike will have an opportunity to walk through a 28' Dragonfly, built and displayed by Utopian Villas out of Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
Representatives from Robinson Residential will be near the entrance to the Idea Home and be available for questions or consultations for any new house plans or Tiny Home designs.
Robinson Residential are excited to be able to contribute their design expertise to this year's Home and Garden Show. Over the last 20 years, they have built a solid reputation for their innovative design of homes and cottages in all sizes and styles. Featured earlier this year on HGTV for their Tiny House Dragonfly design, they have become known across North America as a company who is passionate about design excellence. http://robinsonplans.com/
Contact
Janet Robinson
***@robinsonplans.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse