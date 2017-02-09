News By Tag
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Upgraded to "A" Credit Rating by A.M. Best
National Carrier and Its Subsidiary, Life Insurance Company of Boston & New York, Recognized by Insurance Rating Source
"I'm pleased that A.M. Best has recognized the progress we have made with our strategic initiatives,"
A.M. Best attributed the ratings upgrade to "the cumulative effort and financial performance of Boston Mutual over a period of time. Efforts to enhance Boston Mutual's business profile over the past few years have included rebranding the organization, reorganizing its operational units and increasing management personnel, which have led to improvements in sales and profitability and are viewed positively by A.M. Best."
Boston Mutual was founded in Boston in 1891 and initially offered individual life insurance, adding employer group offerings in 1956 and worksite products in 1978. In 1988 the company organized its subsidiary, Life Insurance Company of Boston & New York, to offer comparable products in New York.
About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
Founded in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, Boston Mutual has been a recognized leader for more than 125 years in providing flexible insurance products to working Americans and their families in the private and public sectors of the USA. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns)
