News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Boston Mutual Life Celebrates National Insurance Awareness Day by Honoring Long-Term Employees
Insurance Carrier Announces Recognition of Dedicated Service of Its Associates on Industry Holiday
"On National Insurance Awareness Day, it's important to bring attention to the value of life insurance, but equally important to acknowledge the people behind the scenes who help make that coverage possible," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Taking care of our policyholders and producers is a top priority at Boston Mutual, and it's an honor to have dedicated employees who embody this mission and are committed to deliver on our promises.
The select employees were honored with receptions at Boston Mutual's home office in December 2016, February 2017, and May 2017. Each recipient was presented with a gift as a thank you for their tenure with the company. While the majority of the honored employees have reached a five-year milestone, a significant number of the recognized associates – 13 – have been with the company for more than 15 years.
The following Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company employees were acknowledged at the company's Service Recognition Celebrations over the past six months:
5 years
o Paula Anderson-Oliver, Insurance Operations
o Sherrita Douglas, Insurance Operations
o John Flores, Legal
o Jacintha Hayes, Insurance Operations
o Laura Jimenez, Insurance Operations
o Michaela McGrath, Insurance Operations
o David Mitchell, External Affairs & Corporate Communications
o Chantal Pean, Claims
o Lori Wellman, Underwriting
10 years
o Cliff Lange, Finance
o Cindy Nunes, Insurance Operations
15 years
o Eileen Barrett, Insurance Operations
o Gina Pellegrini, Claims
o Jeannette Rysinger, Insurance Operations
o Amada Sepulveda, Claims
20 years
o Bob Desto, Underwriting
o Laurie Fusco, Insurance Operations
25 years
o Diana Bartz, General Agencies
o Marie Loughran, IT
o Anji Maskell, Insurance Operations
o Jean McMenimon, Insurance Operations
30 years
o Nora Hoffman, Controllers
o Mike Perrotta, IT
45 years
o Joseph Keilty, Real Estate
Boston Mutual hosts its Service Recognition Ceremonies once every quarter to celebrate its employees' quinquennial milestones. Associates are invited to the event after their first five years with the company in the quarter in which the anniversary of their start date falls.
About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
Founded in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the national insurance carrier has been a recognized leader for more than 125 years in providing flexible insurance products for Americans and their families in the private and public sectors of the USA. Boston Mutual Life offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and at the workplace. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns)
Media Contact
Meredith D'Agostino
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
meredith_dagostino@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse