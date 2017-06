Boston Mutual Life Celebrates National Insurance Awareness Day by Honoring Long-Term Employees

Insurance Carrier Announces Recognition of Dedicated Service of Its Associates on Industry Holiday

-- In honor of National Insurance Awareness Day on June 28, 2017, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the acknowledgment of 24 employees at the company's recent quarterly Service Recognition Celebrations. The employees, which include nine associates who have reached more than 20 years with the company, were recognized for their long-term service with Boston Mutual at three separate special quarterly events at the company's headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts."On National Insurance Awareness Day, it's important to bring attention to the value of life insurance, but equally important to acknowledge the people behind the scenes who help make that coverage possible," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Taking care of our policyholders and producers is a top priority at Boston Mutual, and it's an honor to have dedicated employees who embody this mission and are committed to deliver on our promises.The select employees were honored with receptions at Boston Mutual's home office in December 2016, February 2017, and May 2017. Each recipient was presented with a gift as a thank you for their tenure with the company. While the majority of the honored employees have reached a five-year milestone, a significant number of the recognized associates – 13 – have been with the company for more than 15 years.The following Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company employees were acknowledged at the company's Service Recognition Celebrations over the past six months:o Paula Anderson-Oliver, Insurance Operationso Sherrita Douglas, Insurance Operationso John Flores, Legalo Jacintha Hayes, Insurance Operationso Laura Jimenez, Insurance Operationso Michaela McGrath, Insurance Operationso David Mitchell, External Affairs & Corporate Communicationso Chantal Pean, Claimso Lori Wellman, Underwritingo Cliff Lange, Financeo Cindy Nunes, Insurance Operationso Eileen Barrett, Insurance Operationso Gina Pellegrini, Claimso Jeannette Rysinger, Insurance Operationso Amada Sepulveda, Claimso Bob Desto, Underwritingo Laurie Fusco, Insurance Operationso Diana Bartz, General Agencieso Marie Loughran, ITo Anji Maskell, Insurance Operationso Jean McMenimon, Insurance Operationso Nora Hoffman, Controllerso Mike Perrotta, ITo Joseph Keilty, Real EstateBoston Mutual hosts its Service Recognition Ceremonies once every quarter to celebrate its employees' quinquennial milestones. Associates are invited to the event after their first five years with the company in the quarter in which the anniversary of their start date falls.Founded in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the national insurance carrier has been a recognized leader for more than 125 years in providing flexible insurance products for Americans and their families in the private and public sectors of the USA. Boston Mutual Life offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and at the workplace. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns)