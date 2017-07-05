News By Tag
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Honors 69 Employees at 20 Plus Club Reception
National Insurance Carrier Celebrates Long-Standing Employees at 40th Anniversary of Recognition Event
"I'm proud of the dedication and hard work of the members of the 20 Plus Club, including this year's four new inductees," said Paul A. Quaranto Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "As we continue to evolve with the industry, it's important to take a moment and honor those employees who have shown their loyalty to Boston Mutual and commitment to our producers and policyholders."
Boston Mutual hosted the 20 Plus Club event on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy, Massachusetts. The recognized employees, who make up more than a quarter of the company's total staff, celebrated their tenure with the insurance provider along with their guests during a dinner reception and awards presentation. Many members of the 20 Plus Club have been with Boston Mutual for longer than 20 years - almost one third have been with the company for more than 30 years, and four associates have 40 years or more at Boston Mutual. Employees who retired this year before June 30 were also recognized at the reception.
The following four associates are the new inductees to Boston Mutual's 20 Plus Club, celebrating their twentieth year with the company in 2017:
-Diana L. Bartz, Commissions and Joint Venture Administrator (General Agencies Department)
-Andrea L. Bruni, Marketing Consultant (External Affairs and Corporate Communications Department)
-Robert A. Desto, Second Vice President (Underwriting Department)
-Laurie A. Fusco, Manager (Insurance Operations Department)
Boston Mutual has been hosting its 20 Plus Club dinner in June each year since the inaugural event in 1977. Employees are eligible in their twentieth year at the company and if the anniversary of their start date occurs before June 30 of that year. The 20 Plus Club reception is one of many events the company hosts throughout the year to recognize its employees, including quarterly Service Recognition celebrations to honor employees' quinquennial milestone.
About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
Founded in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the national insurance carrier has been a recognized leader for more than 125 years in providing flexible insurance products for Americans and their families in the private and public sectors of the USA. Boston Mutual Life offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and at the workplace. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns)
Media Contact
Meredith D'Agostino
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
meredith_dagostino@
