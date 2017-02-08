News By Tag
Jobbatical Announces Integration with Workable
New partnership with Workable allows employers to automatically transfer all incoming applications from Jobbatical's hiring platform to their ATS of choice
Jobbatical has its own simple and intuitive application tracking system (ATS) that allows employers to process applications submitted by registered users. In order to make it even easier for customers who are already using other applicant tracking systems, Jobbatical is introducing the new integration with Workable. This will allow employers to automatically transfer all incoming applications from Jobbatical to their external system of choice. Now they can integrate their ATS with Jobbatical and start getting all the applications in one interface.
Jobbatical's CEO Karoli Hindriks states, "In continuing to make Jobbatical the go-to platform for international hiring and simplify the process for our clients to source the best talent worldwide, we chose to work with Workable." The partnership with Workable will allow employers to better source and find the best candidates from incoming applications from Jobbatical.
"Partnering with Jobbatical enables Workable customers to tap into their extensive network of talent looking for international jobs," said Heath Allen, Workable's Director of Partnerships. With the Workable integration up and running, employers hiring on Jobbatical don't need to constantly check two separate interfaces to view and process their incoming applications. Workable employers can combine all applications in one easy interface. With a commitment to a personalized user experience, Jobbatical will continue to improve our platform and introduce new integrations to help employers find the best candidates.
About Jobbatical
Jobbatical is a platform that connects companies with top business, technical and creative talent from around the globe. Employers who hire through Jobbatical get enhanced company branding and access to an elite community of over 75,000+ professionals who are ready to relocate around the world for the right career opportunity. To attract the best talent from around the world, visit Jobbatical.com/
About Workable
Workable is the most popular recruiting software, trusted by over 6000 companies in more than 100 countries to streamline their hiring. From sourcing candidates to applicant tracking, Workable provides the tools you need to manage multiple hiring pipelines. Transparent communication, organized candidate profiles, structured interviews and a full reporting suite gives hiring teams the information they need to hire the best talent. Easy-to-use, Workable's mobile apps give recruiters and hiring managers the freedom to work from desktop or mobile. To learn more or request a demo, visit Workable.com
