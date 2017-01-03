 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Jobbatical Announces 'Global Hiring 101' Event to Take Place in Vilnius, Lithuania

Will present how companies can get an edge in the marketplace by expanding their talent searches globally.
 
 
Karoli Hindriks, CEO of Jobbatical
Karoli Hindriks, CEO of Jobbatical
VILNIUS, Lithuania - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Tallinn-based global talent platform, Jobbatical, announces their upcoming "Global Hiring 101" event taking place at Rise Vilnius on January 19, 2017.

Jobbatical's Founder Karoli Hindriks and Head of Global Hiring, Alina Basina will present how companies can get an edge in the marketplace by expanding their talent searches globally. Covering topics ranging from how to attract talent from other countries to immigration process and employee happiness, the two presenters will offer tips and tricks for successfully growing and keeping an international team, as well as discussing how international hiring can serve as a key contributor to a company's growth and success.

The public is invited to attend and admission is free. Complimentary wine and beer will be served at the event, which begins at 18:00 and ends at 20:00 and there will be time for questions and networking. Rise is located at Gynėjų g. 14, Vilnius.

About Jobbatical Jobbatical is a platform that connects companies with top business, technical and creative talent from around the globe. Employers who hire through Jobbatical get enhanced company branding and access to our elite community of people who are ready to relocate for the right career opportunity.

About Rise Vilnius is a purpose-built workspace for the FinTech community, offering an inspiring environment for creative ideas. A former retail space turned into everything a traditional office isn't: a welcoming, open space where exciting things happen, it is designed to be a vibrant and refreshing place that offers everything you need to make your day run smoothly.

RSVP for the event here: https://globalhiring101vilnius.splashthat.com/

C Harmel
***@jobbatical.com
Email:***@jobbatical.com Email Verified
