February 2017





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Jobbatical Announces Integration with Greenhouse Software

New partnership with Greenhouse allows employers to automatically transfer all incoming applications from Jobbatical to their external system of choice
 
 
TALLINN, Estonia - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Global talent platform, Jobbatical today announced integration with Greenhouse Software, designer of recruiting and onboarding software that allows recruiters to improve the efficiency of their recruiting process. The integration will allow clients who source candidates using Jobbatical's platform to have an easy and seamless experience.

Jobbatical has its own simple and intuitive application tracking system (ATS)  that allows employers to process applications submitted by registered users. In order to make it even easier for customers who are already using other applicant tracking systems, Jobbatical is introducing the new integration with Greenhouse. This will allow employers to automatically transfer all incoming applications from Jobbatical to their external system of choice. Now they can integrate their ATS with Jobbatical and start getting all the applications in one interface.

Jobbatical's CEO Karoli Hindriks states, "We strive to provide the most streamlined way for our clients to source great talent and match their job openings with the best candidates." The partnership with Greenhouse allows employers to automatically transfer all incoming applications from Jobbatical to their external system of choice. "We chose Greenhouse as an integration partner because they have an industry reputation for providing a great product and API," adds Hindriks.

"We're excited to be partnering with Jobbatical in their mission to help companies globally source the top professional talent ," said Dane Hurtubise, Vice President of New Initiatives at Greenhouse. "Through their integration with our product, employers will be able to hire quality candidates more efficiently and ultimately build better businesses."

-------------

About Jobbatical

Jobbatical is a platform that connects companies with top business, technical and creative talent from around the globe. Employers who hire through Jobbatical get enhanced company branding and access to an elite community of over 75,000+ professionals who are ready to relocate around the world for the right career opportunity. To attract the best talent from around the world, visit Jobbatical.com/hiring

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse Software designs tools that help companies source, interview, hire and onboard the right talent. Headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco, Greenhouse was founded by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. Recognized as the 2017 Best Place to Work in the U.S. by Glassdoor, the Greenhouse team currently works with over 1,500 of the world's most innovative people-driven companies, including Airbnb, Slack, Oscar Health and more. To learn more or request a demo, visit greenhouse.io

Click to Share